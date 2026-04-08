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By Daily Staff April 8, 2026    Print

Colleges are trying to boost student voting. A Trump probe freezes data for that work
NPR
After the 2022 midterm election, a gap appeared to be shrinking on U.S. college campuses. The turnout rate for student voters at community colleges was catching up with the rate at public four-year institutions, data suggested.

Commentary: Texas is getting better college outcomes. Here’s how we build on it.
San Antonio Express-News
Community colleges are seeing measurable gains. The challenge ahead is extending those improvements across higher ed.

Sacramento colleges consider taxpayer help with $3B in campus upgrades
Abridged.org
The Los Rios Community College District is considering a bond measure to assist with what the district says is a $3.1 billion need in facilities improvements.

Adviser to past presidents pitches plan in SC to divert ICE funding to technical colleges
South Carolina Daily Gazette
A White House adviser to past Democratic presidents is visiting South Carolina this week to talk about technical colleges as he weighs his own bid for the Oval Office.

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Daily Staff
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