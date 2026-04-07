WFIU
Ivy Tech Community College says students should not see any changes to their academic programs following the passage of Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 254, which updated the governance structure and mission of Ivy Tech. The law changes the mission of the college system by redefining it as a “workforce engine for the state of Indiana.”
Washington Monthly
The erosion of early work experience is widening inequality. A modern apprenticeship system could rebuild the first rung of the career ladder.
American Enterprise Institute (blog)
The Education Department expects that a program receiving Workforce Pell Grants in 2026 will not generate usable earnings data until 2030. This lack of federal data could present challenges if certain programs receive Pell Grants, only to find that their earnings outcomes render them ineligible in 2030.
Orange County Register
The California college also offers a VA work-study opportunity, which enables veterans to work part-time in the Veterans Resource Office, where they can be another source of peer support for other student veterans. This is important because transitioning from life in the military to an educational environment is not always easy.
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Fox 12 Seattle
Washington lawmakers say they want to look at the state’s community and technical colleges amid a tight operating budget, looking for ways to reduce costs and redundancies for publicly funded schools.
NewsNation
Indiana’s public colleges and universities have committed to freezing in-state undergraduate tuition for the next two years, Republican Gov. Mike Braun announced Tuesday.
Jobs That Work
New research says get-off points for many publicly funded workforce programs could soon disappear because of AI. What should we do next?
NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Community College took public comment this week regarding the possible Cesar Chavez name change. It stems from allegations of sexual abuse against the late civil rights leader that were revealed in a New York Times investigation last month.