Headlines

By Daily Staff April 6, 2026    Print

How higher ed would fare in Trump’s latest budget proposal
Higher Ed Dive
President Donald Trump proposed a fiscal 2027 budget on Friday that calls for eliminating three key educational access programs and $354 million in grants for minority-serving institutions as part of a plan to shrink the U.S. Department of Education’s overall funding.

Commentary: Trump budget holds Pell steady — but years of flat funding has already cost students
National College Attainment Network
The Pell Grant has seen a decline in its purchasing power. The expenses that weigh most heavily on low-income students — rent, food, transportation — have grown significantly in recent years, even as tuition and fees have plateaued and, in some cases, fallen.

Why Hillsborough College’s rebrand is bigger than a logo
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Florida’s last “community college” drops the label with a modernized rebrand aimed at business partnerships.

HACC York puts two buildings up for sale
York Daily Record
The Pennsylvania college is evaluating all campus buildings based on factors such as on-campus student enrollment, deferred maintenance needs and overall building utilization.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.