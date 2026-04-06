The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Higher Ed Dive
President Donald Trump proposed a fiscal 2027 budget on Friday that calls for eliminating three key educational access programs and $354 million in grants for minority-serving institutions as part of a plan to shrink the U.S. Department of Education’s overall funding.
National College Attainment Network
The Pell Grant has seen a decline in its purchasing power. The expenses that weigh most heavily on low-income students — rent, food, transportation — have grown significantly in recent years, even as tuition and fees have plateaued and, in some cases, fallen.
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Florida’s last “community college” drops the label with a modernized rebrand aimed at business partnerships.
York Daily Record
The Pennsylvania college is evaluating all campus buildings based on factors such as on-campus student enrollment, deferred maintenance needs and overall building utilization.