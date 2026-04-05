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By Daily Staff April 5, 2026    Print

Commentary: The Trump White House calls for (probably) killing most American workforce programs. Again.
Jobs That Work
What to take seriously and what to be concerned about as Trump II revives its ‘Make America Skilled Again’ proposal.

Increase in problem gambling among Connecticut college students drives push for campus programs
New Haven Register
A research study for the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services found the highest prevalence of problem gambling among students attending the 12 public community colleges.

Judge halts Trump effort requiring colleges to show they aren’t considering race in admissions
Associated Press
A federal judge has halted efforts by the Trump administration to collect data that proves higher education institutions aren’t considering race in admissions.

Kentucky budget sent to Beshear cuts millions from higher ed funding over next 2 years
Lexington Herald-Leader
The budget outlined in House Bill 500, the executive branch budget bill, includes a 1.9% cut to the general fund in fiscal year 2026-27 for the state’s universities and Kentucky Community and Technical College System and 3.7% cut in 2027-28.

New Galveston College program meets growing demand for technical workers
Galveston County Daily News
Galveston College will launch a new engineering technology degree and certificate program in fall 2026 with hands-on training aimed at preparing students for careers in robotics, electronics and advanced manufacturing.

Commentary: A new vision for career and technical education in Massachusetts
CommonWealth Beacon
A potential model for this new vision is emerging in the Merrimack Valley, where Northern Essex Community College is exploring a shared campus with Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and a special Early College Health Careers Institute with Greater Lawrence Technical School.

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Daily Staff
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