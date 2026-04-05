Commentary: The Trump White House calls for (probably) killing most American workforce programs. Again.
Jobs That Work
What to take seriously and what to be concerned about as Trump II revives its ‘Make America Skilled Again’ proposal.
New Haven Register
A research study for the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services found the highest prevalence of problem gambling among students attending the 12 public community colleges.
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Associated Press
A federal judge has halted efforts by the Trump administration to collect data that proves higher education institutions aren’t considering race in admissions.
Lexington Herald-Leader
The budget outlined in House Bill 500, the executive branch budget bill, includes a 1.9% cut to the general fund in fiscal year 2026-27 for the state’s universities and Kentucky Community and Technical College System and 3.7% cut in 2027-28.
Galveston County Daily News
Galveston College will launch a new engineering technology degree and certificate program in fall 2026 with hands-on training aimed at preparing students for careers in robotics, electronics and advanced manufacturing.
CommonWealth Beacon
A potential model for this new vision is emerging in the Merrimack Valley, where Northern Essex Community College is exploring a shared campus with Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and a special Early College Health Careers Institute with Greater Lawrence Technical School.