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By Daily Staff April 2, 2026    Print

Unprofitable majors could be on chopping block at SC’s public colleges. Here’s why
The State
State House legislators want public colleges and universities to use tuition mitigation money to support “critical workforce disciplines,” and to suspend new admissions for academic programs that consistently lose money.

Indiana colleges and universities eliminate or merge hundreds of degrees
Chalkbeat Indiana
Indiana’s public colleges and universities will eliminate or suspend 210 degree programs due to low graduation rates as part of a state-mandated review of degrees that don’t attract enough students.

Tuition-free community college courses to boost workforce approved by Mississippi lawmakers
Super Talk Mississippi
Mississippi could soon offer tuition-free community college to adults looking to receive workforce-based education.

Lawmakers push to expand vocational training programs to meet workforce needs
WWNO, New Orleans Public Radio
Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a series of education and workforce bills aimed at expanding vocational opportunities for students and addressing gaps in training across the state.

California’s higher education Master Plan in flux?
Capitol Weekly
This year, a quartet of bills authored by authored by assemblymembers David Alvarez and Esmeralda Soria are proposing to allow community colleges to offer even more baccalaureate programs and the CSU system to offer more doctoral degrees.

Commentary: The state of Workforce Pell, and a sorely needed fix in Ed’s proposed rules.
Jobs That Work
The chatter is that Congress continues to have huge expectations for the outcomes of Workforce Pell, to the degree that staff and members may be bordering irrationality as to how much it will “fix.”

Commentary: Community college bachelor’s degrees and credit for prior learning
Inside Higher Ed
The growth of community college baccalaureate programs is a game-changer for CPL opportunities.

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Daily Staff
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