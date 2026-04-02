The State
State House legislators want public colleges and universities to use tuition mitigation money to support “critical workforce disciplines,” and to suspend new admissions for academic programs that consistently lose money.
Chalkbeat Indiana
Indiana’s public colleges and universities will eliminate or suspend 210 degree programs due to low graduation rates as part of a state-mandated review of degrees that don’t attract enough students.
Super Talk Mississippi
Mississippi could soon offer tuition-free community college to adults looking to receive workforce-based education.
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WWNO, New Orleans Public Radio
Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a series of education and workforce bills aimed at expanding vocational opportunities for students and addressing gaps in training across the state.
Capitol Weekly
This year, a quartet of bills authored by authored by assemblymembers David Alvarez and Esmeralda Soria are proposing to allow community colleges to offer even more baccalaureate programs and the CSU system to offer more doctoral degrees.
Jobs That Work
The chatter is that Congress continues to have huge expectations for the outcomes of Workforce Pell, to the degree that staff and members may be bordering irrationality as to how much it will “fix.”
Inside Higher Ed
The growth of community college baccalaureate programs is a game-changer for CPL opportunities.