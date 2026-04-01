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Texas Tribune
Recent data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board offers a window into why students are losing out on college credit and which courses are most frequently getting denied. The report also gives insight into pitfalls for dual-credit high school students trying to get a head start on college.
Higher Ed Dive
A federal judge dismissed the Trump administration’s lawsuit over Minnesota laws allowing some undocumented college students to pay in-state tuition rates and qualify for scholarships at the state’s public colleges.
Utah News Dispatch
Utah technical colleges will be required to review their programs as part of a “strategic reinvestment” initiative mandated by the Utah Board of Higher Education.
Triangle Business Journal
While much of the public conversation about AI focuses on advanced computing and research labs, the reality is that AI is also changing the skills required for technicians, electricians, healthcare professionals, cybersecurity specialists and other roles that keep our communities and economy running. If America is serious about building an AI-ready workforce, community colleges are the most direct path to reaching the broader workforce.