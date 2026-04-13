Funding roundup

San Diego City College’s (SDCC) nursing education program will use nearly $2 million through the state’s Rebuilding Nursing Infrastructure Program to expand nursing education capacity and address critical healthcare workforce shortages across California.

The grant will support program expansion, enhanced learning environments and strategic partnerships that improve student outcomes and workforce readiness, according to a release. SDCC was among 48 community colleges that applied for funding, reflecting more than $66 million in requests statewide and highlighting the urgent need for investment in nursing education.

Kansas

Johnson County Community College (JCCC) has received a $10,000 from the Ellucian Foundation through its Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving, Hope (PATH) Scholarship as part of an effort to help students with unexpected financial barriers and stay on track toward completing their education.

The PATH Scholarship allows JCCC to provide direct, flexible financial support to eligible students when they need it most. Last fall, 34 students at the college received PATH assistance to help cover essential and unexpected expenses such as tuition, housing, medical bills and transportation.

JCCC is one of 58 colleges and universities selected to receive funding through the program.

Louisiana

Louisiana Delta Community College will use a $150,000 donation from the Living Well Foundation to help build the college’s new Bastrop campus, which will serve as a central hub for education and workforce development in the parish.

The donation will help fulfill a required local match for state funding.

New Jersey

A $25,000 gift will fuel Union College of Union County, NJ’s commitment to student success. The donation, from Bill and Pam Starkey, will support the creation of a new completion scholarship while also advancing three of the college’s strategic initiatives: Operation Graduation, student emergency relief and food insecurity.

The new completion scholarship will provide critical financial assistance to students who are close to finishing their degrees but face unexpected financial barriers.

“This gift will have a direct and lasting impact by helping students complete their degrees,” said Douglas Rouse, vice president for institutional advancement.

The Union County College Foundation recently received a $25,000 donation from Bill and Pam Starkey. (Photo: UCNJ)

New York

A $750,000 Micron Technology grant is ensuring Jefferson Community College (JCC) can move forward with developing new academic programming and workforce training opportunities in the semiconductor industry.

Jefferson anticipates launching new academic programming in mechatronics in fall 2027. The training will prepare students for immediate employment in semiconductor and advanced manufacturing fields. As part of this effort, the college will relocate and expand its computer science/cybersecurity programming into a newly renovated facility.

Approximately half of the seats in the program will be reserved for military and military-affiliated students, reflecting the college’s longstanding commitment to serving the Fort Drum community.

The initiative also will feature pre-program “bootcamps” to introduce students early to the semiconductor industry.

The Micron award complements additional investments through the Next Move New York initiative, as well as support from Jefferson County toward capital improvements and workforce training.

North Carolina

The North Carolina Community College System will use $3 million from the Golden LEAF Foundation to support scholarships for students from rural and suburban counties. The foundation has provided scholarship funding to help North Carolina community college students since 2000.

“The Golden LEAF Scholarship Program is a strategy to help strengthen the rural workforce in North Carolina,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF president and CEO. “The scholarship ensures students are able to complete programs which will equip them with the necessary talent, knowledge and skill to meet the demands of local employers.”

Texas

Midland College (MC) has received a $60,000 grant through the Data-to-Action for Parenting Students at Texas Colleges & Universities Grant Program (D2ATX), a statewide initiative led by the Urban Institute.

The D2ATX program provides Texas public colleges and universities with coaching, tools and technical support to better identify and understand students who are also parents.

“At Midland College, we know student parents are among the most determined members of our campus community,” said MC Vice President of Student Services Joseph Granado. “This opportunity allows us to better understand their experiences and expand the support systems that help them succeed, not just in the classroom, but in life.”

Through participation in the program, Midland College will collaborate with the Urban Institute’s Data-to-Action Campaign, which is designed to guide institutions in implementing effective strategies for collecting and using parenting status data. The campaign also identifies best practices and solutions to common challenges, helping colleges translate insights into meaningful action.

Wisconsin

Fox Valley Technical College (FVTC) is strengthening Wisconsin’s transportation workforce thanks to a $28,983 state grant that will help 28 individuals earn their commercial driver’s license (CDL).

The funds will allow FVTC to continue offering its Class A CDL truck driving technical diploma program at several regional centers, rotating year‑round to meet student and industry needs. The regional model gives more learners, especially those in rural areas, access to training without traveling long distances.

The funding is part of a statewide investment announced by Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

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Lakeshore College will receive $1.5 million in grant funding from the Wisconsin Technical College System to support several initiatives that will help the college advance key priorities, including reducing gaps in student achievement and increasing program completion rates.

Part of the grant will support the expansion of the college’s maintenance mechanic millwright apprenticeship program. By investing in industry-aligned equipment, the college aims to increase enrollment capacity and better prepare students for high-demand careers in advanced manufacturing and industrial maintenance.

The funding will also strengthen Lakeshore College’s dental hygiene program by supporting accreditation efforts, initial curriculum instruction, professional development for faculty, and the purchase of specialized supplies essential for hands-on training.

The college will also use the funding to expand collaboration with K-12 partners to help high school students earn dual credit and transition more smoothly into postsecondary education.