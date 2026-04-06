Funding roundup

Ellen and Joe Checota and Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) announced recently the launch of the largest scholarship program in MATC history. The Second Ellen & Joe Checota MATC Scholarship Program will provide $15 million for scholarships to help MATC students who aim to earn trade and technical certificates and degrees.

The Checotas will gift $5 million and MATC will provide a match to fund the program. Together these funds will serve as a two-for-one $5 million matching challenge to the MATC Foundation and other donors.

The Checotas established a $8.5 million scholarship program more than three years ago that has served 1,200 local residents and their families. The new program will focus on employment opportunities associated with manufacturing and construction. It is expected to reach an additional 2,500 individuals.

“Ellen and I established our two MATC scholarship programs to provide financial support to our fellow Milwaukee citizens who need a leg up to improve their lives and the lives of their families,” Joe Checota said.

California

San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) raised more than $1 million last month to support students at its Centennial Gala, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the college’s founding.

The event’s revenue included $55,000 from Stater Bros. Charities and $500,000 from the Pinky & Joe Brier Foundation. Stater Bros. designated funds for SBVC’s food pantry and the gala, and the Brier Foundation committed to a five-year matching/challenge grant for an endowed scholarship fund supporting women and underserved SBVC students pursuing careers in aviation.

“When historians look back at this moment, they will see a community that chose to invest in the future,” SBVC President Gilbert J. Contreras said.

San Bernardino Valley College’s Centenniel Gala raised more than $1 million. (Photo: SBVC)

Colorado

A $20,000 grant from the Xcel Energy Foundation will go toward STEM career pathways at the Community College of Aurora.

The funding supports workforce development and education. CCA will use the grant to host panel events that connect students with industry leaders.

The college’s foundation has received Xcel Energy Foundation funding for several years and has used it to support STEM skills workshops and for equipment purchases.

Kentucky

The Bluegrass Community and Technical College (BCTC) Foundation will use a $7,900 grant from the Julian-Carver Family Foundation (JCFF) to establish a fully equipped Robot Gladiator League (RGL) chapter at BCTC’s Georgetown Campus, leading to more experiential learning opportunities for students.

“Experiential learning is one of the most effective ways to engage students and reinforce classroom instruction,” said Jeff Herrin, academic dean and principal investigator for the grant. “The Robot Gladiator League gives students the opportunity to collaborate, problem-solve, and apply technical concepts in a dynamic, competitive environment.”

The project also will grow student involvement in RGL teams through expanded faculty mentorship, fostering a collaborative and supportive environment that promotes engagement, belonging and academic persistence.

The funding will provide resources to ensure a high-quality, safe and scalable applied learning experience for students on league teams. Students will be able to design, build, iterate, and compete using reliable, fully functional robotics systems.

In addition, JCFF funding will help develop partnerships with local manufacturing employers to provide mentorship, align programming with workforce needs and support the sustainability of the program.

Bluegrass Community & Technical College students participating in the Robot Gladiator League will get to design and build robotics systems. (Photo: BCTC)

Maryland

Carroll Community College recently hosted a ceremonial check presentation with members of Maryland’s congressional delegation to celebrate $850,000 in Congressional Direct Spending for the development of the Ratcliffe Applied Technology and Trades Center.

The college will use the funds to purchase new equipment for workforce training programs in high-demand areas such as welding, automotive technology, plumbing and advanced manufacturing.

Massachusetts

The Holyoke Community College (HCC) Foundation raised more than $131,000 for scholarships and student-support programs during its “Together HCC” giving campaign last month.

The sixth annual campaign received donations worth $131,278 from 455 alumni, students, faculty, staff and friends of the college during the 24-hour fundraising drive, according to an HCC press release.

“Six years ago, this community first came together to support our students during one of the hardest moments any of us had faced – the Covid pandemic,” said Julie Phillips, HCC executive director of development. “Since then, we’ve raised $1,042,721 for students. We know this philanthropy has a ripple effect in strengthening our region.”

Holyoke Community College staff, faculty and students celebrated the college’s giving campaign. (Photo: HCC)

South Dakota

Southeast Technical College (STC) and its foundation have received a $1 million commitment from Marmen Energy for upgrades to welding labs in the to-be-constructed James Abdnor Center for Advanced Manufacturing and in the Ed Wood Trade and Industry Center.

The updated welding labs will give students more access to industry-standard equipment and learning environments that reflect what they’ll see on the job. STC faculty have worked closely with Marmen Energy over the years to align training with real workforce needs.

“Our partnership with Southeast Tech is especially meaningful because it strengthens our ties with the academic community and helps bridge the gap between training and the workforce,” said Marmen Energy President and CEO Vincent Trudel. “Through this collaboration, we’re helping develop programs aligned with industry needs, growing a highly skilled talent pipeline, and supporting the company’s long-term success.”