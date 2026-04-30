Coverage of AACC 2026

Articles from the 2026 annual American Association of Community Colleges convention April 10-14 in Seattle.

AACC’s bold new vision

SEATTLE — The nation’s leading association for community colleges is embarking on a reset that will guide its work over the next decade.



AACC’s Strategic Compass 2035 as a living document

SEATTLE — The new president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges last weekend unveiled her vision for the association’s work for the next decade, but DeRionne Pollard is clear that she still wants to hear from members about what they like about it, what needs tweaking and what might be missing.

DOL comes to listen

SEATTLE — U.S. Department of Labor officials attended the annual conference of the American Association of Community Colleges this weekend mainly to listen, with a particular interest in learning about innovations and ideas to help address workforce challenges.

Metallica foundation adds $10M to workforce initiative

SEATTLE — The foundation of the rock band Metallica plans to invest $10 million over the next three years in its successful workforce development initiative, which has supported 13,000 community college students since it started in 2019.

A deep dive into poverty

SEATTLE — “Community colleges are this country’s poverty abolitionists.”

The transformative nature of community colleges

SEATTLE — Ten awards were given out last week at the American Association of Community Colleges’ annual Awards of Excellence gala, in categories ranging from advancing institutional equity and belonging, to CEO of the year. But together, the winners and finalists showed the wide breadth of community colleges’ impact on students and communities.

Shifting focus to post-completion outcomes

SEATTLE — Over the last 15 years, colleges have shifted from a focus on access to one on student success — primarily credential completion. Now, colleges need to focus on a different success metric: post-completion success.



When preparation meets opportunity

SEATTLE — Like most community colleges, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College has had to look beyond state funding to serve the region and scale programs. Closing funding gaps requires innovation and intentionality.

Improving transfer through communities of practice

SEATTLE — Nine higher education institutions in Tulsa, Oklahoma, including Tulsa Community College and the College of the Muscogee Nation, have partnered to improve the educational journey for students through the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium.

Snapshots: Scenes in Seattle

A few candid photos from AACC 2026 in Seattle.



Snapshots: Final pics from AACC 2026 in Seattle

A few more photos to wrap up the American Association of Community Colleges annual convention in Seattle. See you next year in Indianapolis!