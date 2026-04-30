College transfer as a workforce strategy

April is Community College Month, a time to recognize the impact community colleges have on students, families and the strength of our workforce. It’s also a fitting moment to consider a group that represents a central part of that impact, yet isn’t always top of mind when people think about community college education: transfer students. These are students who begin their education at a community college like Blue Ridge Community College and then transfer credits to four-year schools to earn degrees.

A common transfer approach is the “2+2” pathway, in which the path to a bachelor’s degree starts close to home for two years at a community college and is then completed in two more years at a university. In North Carolina, community college tuition in 2026 is set statewide at $76 per credit hour, about 75% less than the state’s four-year institutions. By using the 2+2 strategy, a student’s family could easily save $50,000 to $80,000 over four years when considering tuition, books, fees, housing and other living expenses.

It’s both a practical and strategic choice, and families are recognizing the value. This spring, more than a quarter of Blue Ridge’s Class of 2026 will graduate with credentials designed specifically for transfer. Across North Carolina, nearly 60% of transfer students in the University of North Carolina (UNC) system’s 16 public universities come from community colleges. Furthermore, in fall 2025, the UNC system welcomed a record number of community college students.

As many workforce-critical careers require education beyond an associate degree, transfer pathways remain a vital part of meeting this demand. Through transfer pathways like 2+2 and Guaranteed Admissions agreements, students gain expanded access to education, stronger earning potential and a clear path to upward mobility, strengthening both individual futures and the workforce as a whole.

Building durable skills

Why start with an associate degree? These programs are intentionally designed to build the durable skills students need to succeed at four-year institutions and beyond. Students develop critical thinking, research, time management and study skills, while gaining practical experience with note-taking and test-taking.

At Blue Ridge, academic-success and career-readiness courses build on this foundation with training in résumé writing, cover letters, appropriate use of artificial intelligence and job searching, along with essential professional skills like email etiquette, public speaking and teamwork. This ensures students are prepared to excel after they transfer and graduate.

As we help students to build these foundational skills, it is vital to understand the viewpoint from which they see the world. We serve students from all backgrounds in our communities, including traditional high school graduates, working adults, first-generation college students or those with significant financial challenges. Each student is approaching college with different experiences, and what seems like common knowledge to some might sound like a foreign language to others. With transfer programs, we have the opportunity to help these students understand what questions to ask and provide the tools they need to succeed, offering them myriad resources and support along their educational pathway.

Paving the way to success

At a community college, students are supported from the outset, gaining advantages that are proven to lead to higher bachelor’s degree completion rates. One of these advantages is dual enrollment, meaning a student enrolled in both high school and college at the same time.

According to a 2024 Community College Research Center (CRCC) study , dual-enrolled students who transferred from community colleges graduated with bachelor’s degrees at higher

rates than their counterparts. Dual enrollment gives students momentum toward achieving their goals as early as high school, leading to improved outcomes after transferring.

We’ve seen this momentum firsthand through North Carolina’s Career and College Promise (CCP) program, which gives students a head start on college. At Blue Ridge, high school students — including those in public and private schools, as well as homeschoolers — can complete a two-year, transfer-ready degree tuition-free. By the time they graduate from high school, they’ve already completed two years of college, putting them well ahead of their peers.

In Henderson County Public Schools, our cohort-based CCP mode l takes this even further by guiding juniors and seniors through a structured path to earn that degree. As a result, many students graduate from high school ready to transfer directly into a four-year institution.

Through CCP, many of our area’s top-performing high schoolers are making Blue Ridge their first choice. One example is Hendersonville High’s 2021 valedictorian, Jake Patterson , who transferred college-level courses from Blue Ridge to UNC-Chapel Hill as a Morehead-Cain Scholar — an honor reserved for students of the highest caliber.

Another attainment advantage is completing a credential before transfer. The CRCC study found that students who earn an associate degree or certificate first are more likely to go on to complete a bachelor’s degree. Finishing a program before transferring not only improves outcomes, it also gives students momentum as they enter a four-year university.

Making pathways clear

Educators understand that clear, well-supported pathways are essential to student success.

Transferring begins with acceptance to a four-year university, and uncertainty in that process can be a barrier. To address this, Blue Ridge offers Guaranteed Admissions pathways with a range of respected colleges and universities. Students who complete an associate degree and meet partner requirements are assured admission and transferable credits, removing much of the guesswork.

In addition, we maintain dozens of other transfer agreements to help students maximize earned credits. For those with specific career goals, structured transfer pathways provide a smooth transition into a bachelor’s program, often with advising support from both institutions.

By choosing these pathways early, students can transfer with confidence and move more efficiently toward their bachelor’s degree, strengthening the pipeline of skilled professionals entering our workforce.

Success after college

Transfer programs are about more than transferring credits — they’re about transferring knowledge and skills into meaningful, lasting careers.

Blue Ridge graduate Hannah Hedrick, who is now a structural engineer at RK&K, served as the commencement speaker at our December 2025 commencement. By beginning at a community college, Hannah said she set a foundation for success, mastering her understanding of the basics in an encouraging environment.

“Blue Ridge wasn’t just where I earned my degrees,” she said to the graduating class. “It was where I learned how to learn, how to think critically, how to work hard and how to keep going when things got tough. It was the place that gave me the confidence and foundation to reach for more.”

By transferring, students like Hannah have more preparation for a university than their peers who had been there since their freshman year. Community college grads enter with a set of developed skills — from collaboration and accountability to hands-on experience in their fields — propelling them toward degree completion and career achievement.

In this way, community college transfer programs are some of the most powerful workforce pipelines available to us. They expand opportunity while preparing students to meet the demands of high-demand, high-impact careers.

As more students choose to begin their journeys at a community college, we must ensure our programs, support systems and relationships within higher education and industry continue to open doors and build momentum. This enables every student to go further, fulfill their professional dreams, and contribute meaningfully to the success of their communities.