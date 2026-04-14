Award winners display the transformative nature of community colleges

SEATTLE — Ten awards were given out Monday night at the American Association of Community Colleges‘ annual Awards of Excellence gala, in categories ranging from advancing institutional equity and belonging, to CEO of the year. But together, the winners and finalists showed the wide breadth of community colleges’ impact on students and communities.

Susan Looney, president of Reading Area Community College (Pennsylvania), was a high school dropout who later attended community college. On Monday, she was honored as CEO of the Year for leading transformative work at her college, which has raised the graduation rate from 8% to 32% in eight years.

William Kelley, chair of the Harper College board of trustees, attended the Illinois college in 1973, and returned in 2003 to serve for 23 years on its board. In winning the award in the category of Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship, Harper College President Avis Proctor cited Kelley’s collaborative leadership and deep support for efforts that have yielded higher rates of student success.

Joseph Gallo, professor of theater and film at Hudson County Community College, gave a shout to the New Jersey college’s students, who are mostly immigrants or from immigrant families, when he received the award for Faculty Innovation. His family also were immigrants, and his father grew up only a few minutes away from the college. Gallo was also the first in his family to attend college. He dedicated his award to “all the immigrant students across the country who could use our love.”

Carol Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (North Carolina), noted how its partnership with Okuma America — a Japan-based manufacturer of CNC machine tools and other specialized technology — has transformed its community since the company selected the college as its exclusive training provider for the Western Hemisphere. In fact, it was the college’s first partnership with a global company. Rowan-Cabarrus and Okuma America received the award for Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership.

Avis Proctor, president of Harper College (Illinois), thanks her board chair, William Kelley. The college received top honors for Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship. (Photo: Adam Auel/AACC)

The full list of Awards of Excellence winners include:

Advancing Institutional Equity and Belonging

Hudson County Community College (New Jersey), Christopher Reber, president

Exemplary CEO/Board Relationship

William Rainey Harper College (Illinois), Avis Proctor, president

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Faculty Innovation

Joseph Gallo, director of theatre arts at Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)

Student Success

Miami Dade College (Florida), Madeline Pumariega, president

Rising Star, Manager

Carmen Concepcion, dean of the School of Education at Miami Dade College (Florida)

Rising Star, Executive

Erika Hackman, provost and vice president for academic affairs and student services at Orange County Community College (New York)

Faculty Member of the Year

Karen Hosick, assistant professor and coordinator in the personal fitness/exercise science program at Hudson County Community College (New Jersey)

CEO of the Year

Susan Looney, president of Reading Area Community College (Pennsylvania)

Trustee of the Year

Karen Moore, board of trustee member, Tallahassee State College District (Florida)