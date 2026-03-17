Reporter’s notebook

ED/DOL announce first FY 26 TRIO grant competition

State Department seeks hosts for regional Career Connections seminars

AACC staff in the field

ED/DOL announce first FY 26 TRIO grant competition

The U.S. Education (ED) and Labor (DOL) departments on Tuesday opened this year’s grant competition for the Talent Search Program, a TRIO program that helps disadvantaged students pursue higher education or training. That includes registered apprenticeship.

“These options include enhanced programing focused on pre-apprenticeships and other work-based learning experiences that combine paid, on-the-job training with academic credit and industry recognized credentials in high demand fields such as skilled trades, healthcare, manufacturing, information technology, artificial intelligence (AI), and shipbuilding and other occupations critical for the defense industrial base,” according to an information packet about the competition.

Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate connections with workforce systems, dual-enrollment options and resources dedicated to the data infrastructure necessary for Workforce Pell and other career pathways.

The departments noted that the co-announcement is part of the interagency agreement between Labor and Education to work together to better coordinate federal postsecondary and workforce education programs.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Departments of Labor and Education are breaking up the federal education bureaucracy to deliver critical funding more effectively and efficiently — connecting more Americans with a quality postsecondary education that leads to high-wage careers,” said Henry Mack, DOL’s assistant secretary for employment and training. “We are committed to ensuring every American has access to the tools and training they need to succeed in today’s economy. This investment reflects President Trump’s vision of a workforce built for the Golden Age of America.”

The agencies expect to divvy $175 million among about 175 grants, with awards ranging from $250,000 to $10 million. Applications are due May 1.

Additional competitions under TRIO will be announced later this spring and summer.

State Department seeks hosts for regional Career Connections seminars

The U.S. Department of State is seeking organizations/institutions to help implement the professional development seminars seminars in Pittsburgh in September and in Phoenix, Arizona, in December. The Career Connections events are for alumni of U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs, which includes Peace Corps, Fulbright, Gilman and other programs.

State Department officials said they are looking for organizations with strong local industry, civic and cultural networks to apply to host the day-and-a-half seminars, which convene exchange alumni for practical skills development, curated site visits, and engagement with regional leaders and employers.

Applications are due April 7.

AACC staff in the field

Jim Hermes of the government relations team at the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) was on several panels focused on workforce development — addressing Workforce Pell and WIOA reauthorization — including last week’s NADO & DDAA Washington Conference (National Association of Development Organizations and the Development District Association of Appalachia) and later this week at the annual conference of the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR), an AACC affiliate council.

Matthew Dembicki of AACC’s communications team will also speak at the NCMPR meeting about connecting with news media.

Martha Parham, who leads AACC’s public relations efforts, spoke last week with U.S. News & World Report about the value of community colleges.