Newsmakers

New CEO

Jamonica Rolle will become president of Illinois Central College (ICC), effective July 1. She is currently interim college provost and senior vice president of academic affairs and college operations at Broward College (Florida).

In its announcement, the Illinois Central College Board of Trustees cited Rolle’s “demonstrated ability to deliver measurable outcomes in student achievement, strengthen workforce-aligned programming, and build partnerships that support employers and communities.”

The board said Rolle will guide ICC’s next phase of strategic growth, expanding access, strengthening transfer and career pathways, and advancing the college’s impact across central Illinois.

A few of Rolle’s recent accomplishments in her current post include:

Implementing initiatives and setting targets that resulted in 5.1% growth in full-time equivalent enrollment over the past year.

Leading a team that secured a $650,000 National Science Foundation grant for a project to increase low-income and nontraditional students’ entry into the AI workforce.

Leading a team awarded a $4.3 million State of Florida Pathway to Career Opportunities grant to expand the college’s teacher education apprenticeship program.

Rolle joined Broward in 2007 as an assistant professor of speech communication. She then became associate dean of communication and fine arts, followed by dean of academic affairs and dean of the communication pathway. Before her current post, Rolle was vice provost of academic affairs and North Campus (formerly titled campus president) from 2021 to 2024.

Kudos

Mordecai Ian Brownlee, president of Community College of Aurora (Colorado), has been named to the 2026 Colorado Titan 100 list, which recognizes top CEOs and C-level executives. He is one of two higher education leaders on the list, which includes top brass from industries such as construction, manufacturing, finance, technology, healthcare, education and nonprofit leadership.

“This year’s Titans represent more than success. They embody resilience, purpose and transformation,” said Jaime Zawmon, president of Titan CEO. “Being a Titan is not just a title; it is a mindset, a way of leading with courage, serving with integrity and creating something that outlasts you. It is about lifting those around you and leaving a legacy that inspires others to rise. These leaders stand as proof that the future of business is driven by those who turn vision into lasting impact.”

Obituary

Steven M. Rose, who has served Passaic County Community College (PCCC) for nearly four decades, including 30 years as its president, passed away on March 24.

In a statement, PCCC said Rose led with an unwavering commitment to students, faculty, staff and alumni and helped to shape higher education and workforce initiatives at the local, state and national levels.

“Beyond his many professional accomplishments, President Rose will be remembered for his compassion, integrity and deep belief in the transformative power of education,” PCCC said. “He led with humility and purpose, always placing people first and inspiring those around him to strive for excellence while remaining grounded in service.”

Under Rose’s leadership, the New Jersey college expanded from a single location in Paterson to three additional campuses in Wanaque, Wayne and Passaic. Enrollment also grew, from 2,000 when he joined PCCC, to more than 8,200 credit students annually, plus another 1,800 non-credit students. In 2025, PCCC was designated a Leader College by Achieving the Dream, a national nonprofit dedicated to advancing community colleges as accessible hubs of learning, credentialing and economic mobility in their communities.

Rose was a leader, particularly in workforce development, and took a great interest in federal Title IV issues. He served on several local and state workforce-focused organizations, including the Workforce Development Board of Passaic County, the county’s Employment and Entrepreneurial Task Force and as chair of the New Jersey Presidents’ Council, an advisory board comprising presidents of New Jersey’s public and private higher education institutions.

In 2021, Rose testified before a House Ways and Means subcommittee about expanding access to higher education. He spoke about community college students’ challenges — at the time, about 20% of PCCC’s students were single parents — and opportunities presented to students, especially through workforce development.

Rose also served on the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) since 2020 in various roles, including peer evaluator and committee member.

“He made me a better leader, and he strengthened our entire higher education community. Always at the forefront of student-centered accreditation with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, he was so gracious in his service to the rest of us,” MSCHE President Heather Perfetti posted on LinkedIn.

Aside from his leadership role, Rose also taught at PCCC and in the Rowan University Doctoral Program in Community College Leadership.

Rose began at PCCC in 1987, previously serving as vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty, as well as dean of admissions and enrollment management. Prior to PCCC, he was director of admissions at Wagner College from 1981 to 1987.

Appointments

Laura Hunt will become provost and chief academic officer at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (Kentucky) on July 1. She currently is provost at Wingate University (North Carolina).

Julie Kirkland-Poirier has been named dean for academic success at Northeast Lakeview College, which is part of the Alamo Colleges District in Texas. She is currently the college’s dean for student success.