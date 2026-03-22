Newsmakers

New CEO

Michael Waide, who has served at Pierpont Community & Technical College in West Virginia for nearly two decades in various positions — including currently interim president — will now become its permanent president. Pending approval from the state system, he will start on July 1.

“Dr. Waide has demonstrated unwavering dedication to Pierpont throughout his many years of service, and the board believes he is the right leader to guide the college into its next chapter,” said Lisa Lang, chair of the college’s board of governors. “He understands the critical role community and technical college education plays in strengthening our region, and his commitment to students, faculty, staff and the community is evident in everything he does.”

Among the posts Waide has held at Pierpont are: provost and vice president of academics, dean of health sciences, program director and medical laboratory professor. His experience includes strategic planning and leadership to develop workforce-aligned curriculum focused on student-success and business development.

During open‑forum campus interviews held as part of Pierpont’s presidential finalist process, Waide emphasized collaborative leadership, transparency and a focus on improving student persistence through coordinated services and social learning communities, according to the college. He emphasized the importance of employer‑informed curriculum design, expanded pathways for working learners and continued momentum in academic and workforce innovation, the college added.

Interim CEO

Suzette Breeden has been appointed interim president of BridgeValley Community & Technical College in West Virginia.

Breeden retired as vice president of academic affairs at BridgeValley in January. She worked in that position beginning in 2021 on an interim basis before being named to the position permanently in 2022. Previously, she was the college’s associate vice president of academic affairs for three years.

Kudos

Mordecai Brownlee, president of Community College of Aurora, this month was named an Honorary Commander at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado. The recognition connects civic leaders with military leadership to strengthen the partnership between the installation — which specializes in global missile warning, tracking and space surveillance — and the community it serves.

“Buckley Space Force Base plays a vital role in protecting our nation and advancing our capabilities in the space domain. It is also an important economic and community partner here in Aurora,” Brownlee posted on social media.

Gerard F. Burke, president emeritus of Massasoit Community College in Massachusetts, will have the college’s Brockton campus library carry his name, a designation that recognizes Burke’s leadership and a transformative philanthropic gift from the Burke family.

“Naming the library in honor of Jerry is a fitting tribute to a leader whose dedication to Massasoit helped shape the college’s enduring culture of access and opportunity,” said Massasoit President Bill Mitchell. “Everyone who walks through the doors of the Dr. Gerard F. Burke Library will find the resources and sense of community needed to achieve their goals.”

More than 6,000 Massasoit students each year rely on the library’s collection, which in 2022 opened a gathering space for student-led events and faculty workshops. Burke served as Massasoit’s third president from 1983 to 1996, having previously served as dean of the college beginning in 1982.

Daniel Core, president of Arizona Western College, was named the 2026 National Pacesetter of the Year by the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations, an affilate council of the American Association of Community Colleges. The annual award recognizes a community college president or CEO who has demonstrated special leadership and support in college communications and marketing.

Core, who is retiring at the end of May, was noted for creating an exceptional cultural and environment on campus for students. When asked why a marketing/communication department needs a seat at a college’s leadership table, Core said because “it allows them to tell our stories to the community, internally, externally, nationally, internationally.”

Marilyn “Murph” Fore, president of Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC), has been named the recipient of the 2026 Martha Kime Piper Award, presented at the Annual Conference of South Carolina Women in Higher Education. Fore was recognized for her visionary leadership, unwavering advocacy for student success and intentional mentorship of emerging female leaders throughout the South Carolina Technical College System and beyond. Under her leadership, HGTC has expanded academic opportunities, strengthened workforce partnerships and cultivated a culture that supports professional growth for faculty, staff and students alike, the college said in a release.

The award, named for the first woman president of a public higher education institution in South Carolina, is presented bi-annually to a woman who has demonstrated a distinguished record of advancing and supporting women in higher education and the education of women across the state.

Ivan L. Harrell II, president of Tacoma Community College (Washington), has received the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa’s highest honor for community college presidents. The award honors presidents who have served in that role for at least five years and have demonstrated sustained, exceptional commitment to student success through academic excellence, leadership development and access to opportunity. Nominees are selected based on nominations from PTK students on their campuses.

Harrell, who serves on the American Association of Community Colleges board of trustees, was recognized for a leadership style that is rooted in accessibility, steadiness and trust. Students pointed to Harrell’s consistency as a defining feature of his leadership, noting that he stays engaged during periods of change, offers guidance when challenges arise, and reinforces stability when students and campus leaders are navigating new roles or expectations.

“Dr. Harrell exemplifies the leadership this award was created to honor,” said Lynn Tincher-Ladner, president and CEO of the international community college honor society, which is an AACC affilaite council. “He leads with openness, clarity and a deep respect for students as partners in the work of the institution. This recognition reflects the trust students place in a president who walks alongside them.”

Eric Friedman, president of Bergen Community College in New Jersey, is on the 2026 ROI NJ’s Influencers Power List in Higher Education.

“A dedicated leader in higher education, Dr. Friedman is committed to expanding access to quality education, fostering student success and strengthening the college’s ties to the local community and workforce,” the business publication said of Friedman.

Anthony Iacono, president of County College of Morris, also made the list for his seventh consecutive year.

“A highly influential higher-education leader recognized for advancing student success, workforce-development partnerships, major program expansions, and community impact that strengthen economic mobility and educational access in New Jersey,” the publication said of Iacono.

Alycia Marshall, president of the Community College of Philadelphia, has been named to the Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2026 Power 100 list, its annual compilation of the region’s most powerful businesspeople. The editorial staff of the Business Journal selected those who made the list.

“This recognition reflects the transformative work underway at the Community College of Philadelphia,” Marshall said in a social media post. “We are accelerating enrollment growth, investing in our exceptional faculty and staff and strengthening student success outcomes to expand opportunity and economic mobility across our city and region.”

Cynthia Olivo, president of Fullerton College in California, has been named the 67th Assembly District’s 2026 Woman of the Year. The annual award from Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva recognizes Olivo’s exemplary leadership as she guides the college into growth, innovation and more. Each year, members of the state legislature select one woman in their Senate or Assembly district to honor for their achievements.

“Leading a campus that reflects the diversity, resilience and brilliance of our community means everything to me,” Olivo said. “This recognition belongs to the students, faculty and staff who show up every day committed to expanding opportunity and transforming lives through education.”

Joseph Seabrooks, president of Dallas College-Cedar Valley Campus in Texas, has received the Elite News Al Wash Visionary Award from Elite News Dallas, an African American newspaper and media platform. The honor is part of the Annual Elite News Community Awards, which recognize local community members, media professionals and leaders.

“This recognition means so much because of what Elite News has represented in our community for more than six decades — telling the stories that matter and uplifting the individuals whose leadership, service and commitment strengthen our neighborhoods and institutions every day,” Seabrooks said.

Kimberly Britt, executive vice chancellor and provost at Maricopa Community Colleges in Arizona, has been selected as one of the Phoenix Business Journal’s Most Admired Leaders of 2026. The selection committee, comprising Business Journal editors, uses a scoring system that factors leadership, community involvement, professional and personal achievements, and company culture, among others.

A former foster youth, Britt in 2023 founded Britt’s Bears, a student support program that provides social and cultural experiences for foster youth and at-risk student populations.

Fiona Lytle, chief government and external affairs officer at the Colorado Community College System, has been selected for the Denver Business Journal’s 2026 “40 Under 40” class, which honors 40 professionals under the age of 40 in the Denver area who demonstrate exceptional leadership and impact.

“Fiona is an extraordinary leader whose work consistently elevates the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) and our colleges,” said CCCS Chancellor Marielena DeSanctis. “She brings strategic insight, collaborative discipline and unwavering commitment to our students and partners.”

Appointments

Mark Baird is the new associate vice chancellor for career and technical education in the Florida Department of Education‘s Division of Career and Adult Education. Most recently, he was deputy director of the governor’s REACH Office, helping coordinate Florida’s workforce system and strengthen accountability across agencies.

Chris Franklin is now dean of student services at Wallace Community College-Dothan in Alabama. He previously worked at Southern Union State Community College as associate dean of enrollment and retention.

Erica S. Fehrman will become the new campus director of Bluegrass Community & Technical College‘s Georgetown–Scott County Campus on April 1. She currently is associate dean of dual credit at the Kentucky college.

Stephanie Matthews is joining Ozarks Technical Community College (Missouri) as the new executive director of the Ozarks Tech Foundation. Most recently, she was vice president and manager of business development at Simmons Bank.

Héctor Rodríguez has been appointed as the next provost and senior vice president of academic and student affairs at Onondaga Community College (New York). He comes from Hudson Valley Community College, where he most recently was executive dean for STEM and institutional effectiveness.

Sejal Vaishnav will become chief information officer (CIO) at Indiana’s Ivy Tech Community College, effective March 30. She most recently was CIO at Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

Dolores Ybarra is the new director of the Citrus College Foundation in California. Previously, she was senior director of regional and pipeline development at the University of California, Riverside.