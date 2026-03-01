Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Casey Sacks, president of BridgeValley Community and Technical College in West Virginia, is leaving the college to become chief financial officer at the U.S. Education Department (ED). In addition to serving as the college’s CEO, Sacks also served as a consultant at the beginning of current Trump administration as the senior policy advisor for workforce and AI. During the previous Trump administration, Sacks was deputy assistant secretary for community colleges in ED’s Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education.

Retirement announcement

Jane Karas, who has served as president of Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) for 25 years, has announced her plans to retire at the end of the year.

Over Karas’ tenure as CEO, the Montana college has grown from 40 acres to more than 200, added a residential hall on campus and expanded from four to 13 buildings, which provided opportunities to offer more programs such as healthcare and specialized trades. The college has also expanded other degrees and certificate options, set enrollment records and strengthened its partnerships with K-12 and higher education institutions.

In her final year, Karas plans to continue focusing on expanding the college’s Trades Institute building and programs to serve the growing local trades industry. She will also continue advocating for changes to the state’s community college funding formula.

Callie Langhor, chair of the FVCC board of trustees, said Karas would leave the college in a position of strength.

“Because of her leadership, this institution is stronger, more responsive to the news of our region and better-positioned for the future,” Langhor said in a release. “She has guided this college through change, with courage and clarity, always keeping students at the center of every decision.”

Benjamin Barckholtz, president of the FVCC faculty union, added that Karas is a “mover” who made the college’s vision a reality, helping to carve out a role for FVCC as threefold: education, continuing education and building a place of community in the Flathead Valley.

Karas has also been involved at the state and national levels. She served on the American Association of Community Colleges board of directors, including as its chair in 2014.

Prior to becoming president, Karas served as FLCC’s vice president of academic and student services from 1999 to 2001.

Kudos

Jackie Elliott, president of Central Arizona College, is a recipient of the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s (PTK) highest honor for community college presidents. The award honors college presidents who have demonstrated sustained, exceptional commitment to student success through academic excellence, leadership development and access to opportunity.

Since becoming president of Central Arizona College in 2015, Elliott has been a consistent and visible champion for student success, particularly for students navigating financial, geographic and systemic barriers, PTK said in a release. Students describe her leadership as intentional and rooted in the belief that colleges must actively create pathways for students to grow, lead and persist.

Kevin G. Walthers, superintendent/president of Allan Hancock College in California, has been named to Pacific Coast Business Times’ “Most Influential” list. The publication noted that during his 10 years leading the college, Walthers has sought to ensure student success through endeavors such as fundraising to expanding connections in the community.

In selecting its list of the 50 most influential people in its area, the publication focuses on overall influence and community engagement.

Lee Lambert, chancellor of Foothill-De Anza Community College District in California, has been named one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s “Silicon Valley Newsmakers 2026.” The annual list includes the top 100 most influential leaders in 16 key sectors, including AI, banking and finance, commercial real estate, higher education, hospitality and several others.

Appointments

Todd Clark will become associate vice president and chief information officer at Bluegrass Community and Technical College (Kentucky), effective March 2. He brings more than 28 years of technical and leadership experience across healthcare, the airline industry, technical consulting and government sectors.

Caitlin A. Christ is the new executive director of institutional advancement and college foundation at Maryland’s Carroll Community College. She previously was senior director of marketing and development at Everstand, a nonprofit organization that serves children and families.

Darrin Kader has been named assistant vice president of finance at Waubonsee Community College (Illinois). He previously was director of accounting services at Metropolitan Community College in Nebraska.