More Latinos with STEAM credentials needed

A new report from Excelencia in Education highlights national trends in Latino degree completion in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics), tying them into evolving workforce needs that require not only technical skills but human skills such as creativity, collaboration and problem-solving.

The report observes that Latinos earned nearly one-third (31%) of all STEM degrees in 2023, with most credentials earned at the undergraduate level. In fact, the bulk were in certificates and associate degrees. Latino students represented 26% at the certificate and 28% at the associate-degree levels; at the baccalaureate level, it’s 16% and 8% at the master’s degree level.

The top six higher education institutions graduating Latinos in STEAM are community colleges. Among them are: Miami Dade College (5,690), Dallas College (3,119), Central New Mexico Community College (2,989), Valencia College in Florida (2,798) and Lone Star College in Texas (2,622).

Yet — despite having a growing population — Latinos remain underrepresented in STEM and STEAM occupations, the report says. Latinos are projected to represent 91% of new U.S. workers by 2031, but they are only 15% of the STEM workforce, although they comprise 18% of all workers, the analysis finds.

The report posts recommendations for institutions and employers to expand and strengthen Latino participation in the STEAM workforce. For example, educational institutions can better integrate creativity and design thinking into technical education, it says. They also can map collaborations with industry partners to identify new opportunities for Latino graduates in STEAM fields. In addition, institutions can collaborate with each other by aligning data, sharing practices and connecting with employers.

The report cites Austin Community College (Texas) and Miami Dade College (Florida) as examples of exceptional partnerships with STEAM employers.

Meanwhile, employers can expand STEAM pathways by funding paid internships, supporting scholarships and hiring local Latino graduates. They also can collaborate with other institutions on data and insight, such as forecasting industry STEAM needs and guiding Latino grads to those opportunities. In addition, employers can serve as mentors to current STEAM students.