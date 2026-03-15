Massachusetts to expand degree apprenticeships

Six Massachusetts community colleges are partnering with employers across the state to launch new apprenticeship degree programs that combine paid, on-the-job training with academic coursework — connecting students to high-growth careers while helping employers close critical talent gaps.

The apprenticeship degree model is new in Massachusetts but gaining momentum nationwide. Apprenticeship degrees take a long-proven workforce development approach, common in careers such as plumbing and electrical trades, and apply it to new occupations where there is significant and long-standing need for talent with postsecondary credentials.

With this model, the learning takes place in both the classroom and at the workplace, and students earn both wages and credit while in the program. These programs open doors to high-demand careers for students who may need to work while they learn, while providing employers with a reliable, local pipeline of skilled talent.

The initiative is supported by over $6 million in grants from the Richard and Susan Smith Family Foundation and Accelerate the Future, which have partnered to accelerate innovation and workforce alignment across higher education.

Expanding beyond the trades

Six colleges each received multi-year grants to launch apprenticeship degrees. Four colleges — Bunker Hill Community College, Quinsigamond Community College, MassBay Community College and Middlesex Community College — have already enrolled students in apprenticeship degree programs. North Shore Community College and Northern Essex Community College will launch programs this fall.

The Massachusetts Association of Community Colleges also received a grant to hire a statewide apprenticeship project manager to oversee the development, registration and scaling of registered apprenticeships across Massachusetts’ 15 community colleges.

Apprentices are currently training for careers as licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, behavioral health technicians and K–12 educators. Additional programs are coming online in early education, cybersecurity, surgical technologist, social work, medical laboratory technology, dental assisting and many other high-demand occupations in allied health and nursing.

“Apprenticeships are no longer just for the trades,” said William Heineman, president of North Shore Community College and chair of the Community College Council of Presidents. “These programs expand access to a wide range of careers that were previously only available to traditional college graduates. They allow students to earn while they learn and graduate with both experience and credentials that employers value.”

Good for employers…

For employers, apprenticeship degrees offer a powerful workforce strategy supporting recruitment, upskilling incumbent workers and improving retention in high-turnover roles. Apprenticeships have consistently shown a great return on investment for employers. A few of the more than 30 employer partners engaged include Mass General Brigham, Tufts Medicine, Reliant Medical Group, SALMON Health and Retirement, Advocates, Wayside Youth and Family Support Network, Salem Public Schools and Chelsea Public Schools.

Interest in apprenticeships is surging nationwide. In Massachusetts, Gov. Maura Healey recently announced a goal of registering 100,000 apprentices by 2036, spanning industries such as healthcare, technology, advanced manufacturing, construction and education.

“Apprenticeships allow us to grow our own talent pipeline while giving paraprofessionals already on our team meaningful opportunities to advance,” noted Almudena Abeyta, superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools. “With the time and cost of traditional degree pathways, this model makes licensure and career growth more accessible for everyone.”

Kristin Driscoll, executive director of workforce development at Mass General Brigham, added: “Apprenticeships are a powerful tool for us to address significant and long-standing labor shortages in operating room and allied health professions, while also creating clear pathways for our employees to advance their careers. They enable employers to grow their own talent in fields and give workers real opportunities for upward mobility.”

…and good for students

Research shows that earn-and-learn models increase student retention, completion and post-graduation earnings — making apprenticeship degrees a high-impact strategy for advancing economic mobility while strengthening the commonwealth’s workforce.

“Apprenticeships open doors,” said Regina Marshall, chief operating officer of Advocates. “They allow people to gain hands-on experience while continuing their education and building toward a meaningful, stable career. At the same time, they help organizations like ours strengthen and support the next generation of professionals our communities depend on.”

Apprenticeship degree programs build on the successful apprenticeship model widely known for preparing students for careers in the trades. Colleges partner with employers to provide highly structured programs that lead to careers in healthcare, education, IT, and many more and open post-secondary education to many for whom a more traditional postsecondary education model cannot work.