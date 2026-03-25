Learning to embrace uncertainty

No one tells you that becoming a community college president means carrying hundreds of stories with you every day.

When I stepped into the presidency at Coahoma Community College (Mississippi), I believed my years of experience in higher education had prepared me well. I understood governance, budgeting, accreditation and institutional operations. What I did not fully understand then, and what I continue to learn now, is that leadership at this level is as much about people and responsibility as it is about strategy and decision-making.

My leadership journey did not begin with an ambition to become a college president. It began with a belief in education as a powerful force for opportunity, particularly for students who have faced barriers to access and success. That belief guided my career and led me into roles of increasing responsibility. Along the way, I learned that leadership is not defined by a title or an office. It is defined by relationships, trust and a willingness to serve others.

This article comes from the current issue of the Community College Journal, the bimonthly magazine of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Feeling the impact of every decision

One of the greatest surprises of the presidency has been the emotional weight of the role. I understood the job description on paper, including oversight of budgets, personnel, accreditation, facilities, fundraising and external partnerships. What I did not anticipate was how personal those responsibilities would feel. Every decision has a human impact. Students are working to improve their lives and support their families. Faculty and staff are deeply invested in the institution and in one another. The community looks to the college as a source of stability, opportunity and hope. That responsibility does not end when the workday is over.

I have also learned that progress often moves more slowly than vision. As leaders, we are trained to think strategically and plan boldly. In practice, meaningful change in higher education requires patience and persistence.

Community colleges operate within complex systems shaped by policy, funding constraints and public expectations. Early in my presidency, I had to learn the importance of pacing, knowing when to move forward and when to pause, listen and build shared understanding. Sustainable change happens when people feel included and respected, not rushed.

Communication has proven to be one of the most important aspects of the presidency. During times of uncertainty or challenge, silence can create confusion and erode trust. I have learned that transparency, even when the message is difficult, strengthens credibility. People may not always agree with decisions, but they deserve to understand the reasoning behind them. Being visible, accessible and willing to communicate openly has helped foster trust and reinforce a sense of shared purpose across the institution.

Lessons for rising leaders

For those aspiring to become community college presidents, several lessons stand out. First, surround yourself with people who will tell you the truth. Leadership can become isolating if you allow it. Build a team that brings diverse perspectives and is willing to challenge your thinking respectfully. The strongest decisions are shaped by collaboration, not isolation.

Second, remain anchored in the institution’s mission. In moments of financial pressure, political scrutiny, or public criticism, it is easy to focus solely on immediate challenges. Community colleges exist to provide access, opportunity, and pathways to success for students and communities. When decisions are grounded in that mission, priorities become clearer and confidence follows.

Finally, take care of yourself. The presidency is demanding, both professionally and personally. Without intentional reflection and balance, burnout can occur quickly. Staying connected to the purpose that brought you into education is essential, not only for personal well-being, but for the health and stability of the institution you lead.

What I wish I had known is that leadership is not about certainty. It is about growth, learning and responsibility. The presidency will challenge you, surprise you and, at times, humble you. It will also offer the privilege of serving alongside dedicated faculty, staff, students and community partners. Making a difference together, in ways both visible and unseen, remains the most rewarding part of this work.