Leading true systemic change: Relevance, momentum and student success

Community colleges aim to expand opportunity and stay relevant to the people, employers and communities we serve. At Monroe Community College (MCC) in New York, we believe that to achieve different results for today’s learners, we need to redesign the systems that shape their entire experience. This is how we move forward together academically and regionally.

Our focus is clear: help students move efficiently from onboarding to completion, transfer and careers with family-sustaining wages. Two major reforms underpin this work — an end-to-end onboarding redesign, with advising as a proactive, student-centered function, and a comprehensive overhaul of program mapping. Together, these efforts create a systemic, equity-driven approach that improves outcomes and public value.

Vision2027: Transforming strategy into action

When I arrived in spring 2021, Monroe — like many colleges — faced challenges made worse by the Covid pandemic. We established five strategic directions that became the foundation of Vision2027, including a core goal to “promote clearly defined pathways and intrusive advising that supports students’ personal and career growth.” We framed this as a relevance agenda: efficient use of resources, strong return on public investment, and outcomes that matter to families and employers.

Monroe’s economic footprint highlights its importance: $915 million in yearly regional impact and over 9,800 jobs supported. With the $69 million Sydor Optics Advanced Technology Center opening in fall 2026, we will enhance hands-on training in high-demand fields and improve alignment between education and workforce opportunities.

Onboarding as the spine of student success

Higher education has long separated instruction from student support, creating fragmented pathways during critical early stages. To address this, in 2022, we merged Academic Services and Student Services into Academic & Student Affairs (ASA) — a unified structure that combines onboarding, advising, instruction, basic needs support, program design and completion planning as an integrated system.

This shift built long‑term capacity:

From isolated units to unified leadership, shared strategies and collective accountability

From transactional intake to an intentional onboarding process through the first 15 credits, gateway courses and a clear academic plan

To meet student needs, we strengthened staffing and reorganized roles to increase frontline capacity:

Added 13 student success coaches

Reassigned 8 staff into coaching roles

From transactional advising to purpose‑built onboarding

Advising is the process that creates momentum. It links students to the right courses, support, and transfer or career pathways at the appropriate time.

Key impacts:

Students who attend at least one advising appointment experience a 12.5% increase in fall‑to‑spring persistence (fall 2021 into spring 2022).

in fall‑to‑spring persistence (fall 2021 into spring 2022). Beginning in fall 2023, every student was assigned a student success coach to provide continuous support — onboarding, academic planning, career and transfer guidance, and proactive outreach before challenges escalate.

Early results include fewer students stopping out in the first three weeks, a 2% increase in fall‑to‑fall retention (173 more students), and higher enrollment in high‑wage programs.

Program mapping: Designing momentum into pathways

Program maps are more than just curriculum outlines — they are the framework that helps students complete their programs efficiently. When pathways are unclear, students take extra credits, waste time and postpone graduation.

At MCC, program mapping focuses on:

Annual program review grounded in timely data

Clearly defined pathways aligned with transfer and workforce outcomes

A student‑centered master schedule that ensures courses are offered in the right sequence, time and modality

This work is especially vital in a complex transfer and workforce region like Rochester and the Finger Lakes. The ASA structure promotes collaboration among academic leaders, advisors and transfer specialists, helping students transition smoothly from planning to progress and finally to completion.

Workforce pathways such as the noncredit-to-credit LPN-to-RN bridge demonstrate the effectiveness of intentional program design. The accelerated approach allows qualified licensed practical nurses to progress more quickly through core nursing coursework and start the degree program sooner — often reducing time to graduation by as much as a semester. This efficient pathway speeds up licensure and supports regional employers in tackling ongoing nursing shortages.

Capacity, efficiency and equity — working together

Academic momentum comes from coordinated systems: proactive advising, clear pathways, data-informed decisions and schedules that remove barriers. For community college students juggling work, family and financial pressures, these structures are crucial.

At MCC, this work succeeds because it is collaborative, transparent and grounded in shared governance. Faculty, staff, students and trustees serve as partners — not just reviewers — in designing and sustaining change. That shared ownership ensures long-term progress.

Leading systemic change is difficult, but MCC’s experience shows it can be achieved. By building capacity, increasing efficiency and focusing on student success, colleges can turn their vision into action — creating more opportunities, strengthening communities and transforming lives. MCC’s journey provides a model: bold, coordinated, student-centered reform works when everyone works together as one.