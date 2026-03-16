How community colleges can anchor civility in divided times

Civility is not just a cultural value. It is a leadership skill, a workforce competency and a community imperative.

Colleges and universities have become frequent targets in today’s culture wars, scrutinized for how they handle speech, protest and identity issues. Most of that attention has focused on the Ivies and large universities, but community colleges are not far removed. The same polarization that affects higher education nationally also reaches our classrooms, cafeterias and communities.

State and federal debates over classroom content and diversity, equity and inclusion have intensified public pressure on institutions. National discourse has grown less thoughtful and more adversarial. That leaves our students and communities with fewer examples of how to disagree productively.

This article comes from the current issue of the Community College Journal, the bimonthly magazine of the American Association of Community Colleges.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy captured the stakes clearly: “Democracy presumes an open, rational, thoughtful, decent discussion where you respect the dignity of the person with whom you disagree. And if it does not have that, then democracy as we know it is in danger.”

His warning applies directly to higher education.

Community colleges are well-positioned to respond. While large universities focus on national and global influence, community colleges serve local towns, neighborhoods and rural regions. Our 10.5 million students represent about 40% of all undergraduates in the country. They are the future workforce, volunteers, neighbors and civic leaders who strengthen the places they call home. That local reach gives community college leaders a meaningful opportunity to model the kind of engagement our democracy needs.

Civility is more than politeness. It is the ability to debate ideas without dehumanizing people and to strengthen community even when disagreement is present. Leading with civility does not require a new initiative. It begins with leaders modeling clear, consistent communication that reflects institutional values. The teams that shape a college’s public voice already hold the tools to demonstrate civil dialogue before, during and after a difficult moment.

Proactive communication planning creates confidence and steadiness before a flashpoint occurs.

These six leadership practices can help community colleges strengthen civility on and off campus.

Tell the story of civility.

Narrative sets culture. The stories colleges choose to elevate show their communities what they value.

Community colleges already share student and faculty stories through social media, newsletters and websites. These channels can also highlight what mutual respect looks like. Promote examples of students collaborating across differences, alumni leading with empathy and faculty guiding constructive discussion on complex issues. These stories show values in action. When institutions consistently tell stories rooted in listening, respect and shared goals, civility becomes part of their identity.

Plan for conversations, not just crises.

Colleges prepare for emergencies such as weather or safety issues. They also need plans for the moments when national debates surface locally or campus dialogue becomes tense.

Proactive communication planning creates confidence and steadiness before a flashpoint occurs. A short, flexible playbook can outline who speaks, how messages are coordinated and what principles guide engagement. Start by convening college leadership to identify potential high-tension scenarios and agree on shared values that will guide messaging. Planning ahead gives leaders the language and clarity they need when their communities need reassurance most.

Elevate authentic student voices.

Students often demonstrate collaboration and resilience more naturally than adults. They can be credible messengers of institutional values.

Partner with faculty in journalism, communications and media programs to amplify student voices. Use short videos, social takeovers and student-generated content to show how students address disagreements, build understanding and work together. These examples help normalize civil engagement and allow the community to see that many students already practice it.

Empower leaders to communicate with courage and clarity.

Leaders do not need to choose between silence and controversy. What they need are trusted partners and clear language that helps them navigate difficult conversations with confidence.

Working with communications staff, leaders can prepare message frameworks that match their voice and comfort level. Whether bold, reaffirming or listening-focused, the goal is to show that leadership listens, responds and upholds the college’s values even under pressure. Courageous communication is measured by clarity, not volume. Consistency and empathy help build trust that lasts beyond any single incident.

Reframe civility as a competitive advantage.

Civility is practical, not political. Employers consistently rank communication, teamwork and conflict management as top skills for new hires. Communities depend on citizens who can disagree productively.

Community colleges can lead by positioning civility as both a workforce skill and a civic asset. Teaching and modeling respectful communication prepares students for inclusive workplaces and for participation in a democracy that depends on these skills.

Model composure when criticism comes.

Even when leaders act with integrity, someone will take offense. This is not failure. It is evidence that the work is visible and meaningful.

When criticism arises, respond with professionalism, not volume. Stay rooted in values, state facts clearly and know when disengaging is the wisest choice. Composure reassures the community that the college remains focused on its mission.

Civility as mission fulfillment

Community colleges were founded on access, equity and opportunity. That mission extends beyond the classroom and into how we model civic life. At a time when national discourse rewards outrage and mean tweets over civil dialogue and mutual understanding, community colleges can serve as steady examples of what it means to listen, respect and lead.

Civility is leadership in practice. By telling stories that build empathy, preparing for difficult conversations, elevating student voices and communicating with clarity, community colleges can strengthen trust in higher education and reinforce the civic fabric of the communities they serve.

If public trust in higher education is to be restored, it is most likely to begin in classrooms and communities like ours.