Axios
The former Democratic mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff is proposing to take 20% of the $38.3 billion the Trump administration plans to spend on ICE detention centers and divert it to community colleges.
Brookings Institution
Community college bachelor’s graduates earn $4,000-$9,000 more annually than associate degree holders from the same institutions and fields, but about $2,000 less than graduates from traditional four-year colleges.
Seattle Times
The growth is happening even as the state legislature trimmed funding during last year’s biennium budget cycle, and then again this year. Now, the schools must perform a tricky balancing act: keeping programs afloat while the money is tight.
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Forbes
A group of forward-thinking states is working to prove that higher education can simultaneously expand individual opportunity and fuel long-term economic growth.
Oregon Public Radio
Portland Community College and its faculty union announced late Monday that their bargaining teams tentatively agreed to a new contract covering wages and other benefits.
Greenville Online
“Our institution’s mission is defined in three short statements. We empower individuals, we change lives, and we reshape communities,” says Larry Miller, president of Greenville Technical College in South Carolina. “Empowering individuals is about access for all. We lean into that.”
MyParisTexas.com
The impact of a community college is measured not just in degrees earned, but in lives changed, families strengthened and futures made possible, writes Stephen Benson, president of Paris Junior College.