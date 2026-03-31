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By Daily Staff March 31, 2026    Print

Rahm Emanuel announces plan to divert ICE money to community colleges
Axios
The former Democratic mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff is proposing to take 20% of the $38.3 billion the Trump administration plans to spend on ICE detention centers and divert it to community colleges.

What are community college bachelor’s degrees and how much do their graduates earn?
Brookings Institution
Community college bachelor’s graduates earn $4,000-$9,000 more annually than associate degree holders from the same institutions and fields, but about $2,000 less than graduates from traditional four-year colleges.

What’s drawing more Washington students to community colleges?
Seattle Times
The growth is happening even as the state legislature trimmed funding during last year’s biennium budget cycle, and then again this year. Now, the schools must perform a tricky balancing act: keeping programs afloat while the money is tight.

How states are rewiring higher education for the modern economy
Forbes
A group of forward-thinking states is working to prove that higher education can simultaneously expand individual opportunity and fuel long-term economic growth.

PCC faculty strike ends, union and college agree on tentative deal
Oregon Public Radio
Portland Community College and its faculty union announced late Monday that their bargaining teams tentatively agreed to a new contract covering wages and other benefits.

Greenville Tech president focuses mission on skills for the future, access for all
Greenville Online
“Our institution’s mission is defined in three short statements. We empower individuals, we change lives, and we reshape communities,” says Larry Miller, president of Greenville Technical College in South Carolina. “Empowering individuals is about access for all. We lean into that.”

Commentary: Opening doors: Why community colleges matter more than ever
MyParisTexas.com
The impact of a community college is measured not just in degrees earned, but in lives changed, families strengthened and futures made possible, writes Stephen Benson, president of Paris Junior College.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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