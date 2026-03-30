All Things Considered (National Public Radio)
How worried should young job seekers be? It depends on what field these new grads are going into.
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New Hampshire Public Radio
The Trump administration has reinstated nearly $1 million in grants to an academic program that was helping more than 1,000 low-income students in New Hampshire prepare for life after high school. But the program’s future remains uncertain as the government moves to slash funding and shift its focus from college to workforce development.
CPS has doubled the number of college classes students are taking at their schools. Is it paying off?
Chicago Sun-Times (subscription required)
Dual-credit enrollment classes can help better prepare students for college and avoid debt. But some worry about watered-down curriculums and credits that selective colleges might not accept.
Idaho Statesman (subscription required)
A remarkable argument surfaced on the Idaho Senate floor recently. State Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld declared that for decades, the legislature has been “going against our oath of office” by funding colleges and universities, because only the University of Idaho is explicitly named in the Idaho Constitution.
Politico’s Weekly Education
Arne Duncan, who served as former President Barack Obama’s first Education secretary, says that Democrats should start by charting clear goals on issues like access to high-quality pre-K, improving third and fourth grade reading abilities or boosting higher education attainment levels.