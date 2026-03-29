Capitol City Now
An Illinois House committee has advanced legislation that would allow community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in certain high-demand fields.
Missouri Independent
A plan to overhaul higher education funding by tying state aid to enrollment squeaked through the Missouri House on Thursday and faces strong opposition in the state Senate.
Piscataquis Observer
Two former Maine governors write in support of Gov. Janet Mills’ efforts to keep growing and strengthening Maine’s community colleges and making sure they remain affordable and accessible to the largest number of Mainers possible.