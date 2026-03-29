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By Daily Staff March 29, 2026    Print

Legislation advances that would allow community colleges to award four-year degrees
Capitol City Now
An Illinois House committee has advanced legislation that would allow community colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees in certain high-demand fields.

‘A complete joke’: Higher education funding overhaul finds few takers in Missouri Senate
Missouri Independent
A plan to overhaul higher education funding by tying state aid to enrollment squeaked through the Missouri House on Thursday and faces strong opposition in the state Senate.

Commentary: Free community college is a sound investment in Maine
Piscataquis Observer
Two former Maine governors write in support of Gov. Janet Mills’ efforts to keep growing and strengthening Maine’s community colleges and making sure they remain affordable and accessible to the largest number of Mainers possible.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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