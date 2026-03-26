New America (blog)
New federal guidance could accelerate apprenticeship growth.
Lumina Foundation (blog)
Employers say the degree still matters. Students believe in it, and graduates benefit from it. But its meaning is under pressure, and aligning expectations requires collective action.
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Running the Campus (Northern Essex Community College president’s blog)
The best leaders among us, the ones driving success in organizations and communities large and small, may come from modest beginnings and follow winding paths to their leadership roles, shaped by their environments and those who help them along the way.
OregonLive
Portland Community College has reached a tentative agreement with striking classified employees, the union and college leadership said Wednesday night. The college is still bargaining with striking faculty, it said in a news release.
Academe Magazine
H.B. 1859, signed into law last summer by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, amends the Illinois Community College Act to establish a clear standard: Every course offered by an Illinois community college district must be taught by a credentialed human instructor.
Orange County Register
Santiago Canyon College alum Carlos Martinez, 22, works at a software gaming company with a six-figure salary and credits the California college’s support services and counseling for setting him on the career path he’d dreamed about since middle school.