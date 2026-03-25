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New America (blog)
With legislative sessions in full swing, 14 state legislatures have introduced bills that affect Workforce Pell implementation.
KUOW
Community and technical colleges statewide are trying to maintain their cooperative preschools, where parents work and learn alongside their children, once major rule changes by the State Board of Community and Technical Colleges take effect in July.
News Center Maine
The college’s six-week program brings together students, community colleges, workforce leaders and construction industry partners to prepare participants for careers operating heavy machinery. Rather than relying solely on classroom instruction, students train in real job-site conditions, learning to operate excavators and other equipment while developing practical skills.
Sacramento News & Review
Toward the end of each semester at the four Los Rios Community College campuses, all the world’s a stage for theater students. The plays staged at each campus theater showcase the skills students have learned over the semester. The results are impressive productions that draw crowds and cement Los Rios’ reputation as having some of the strongest theater programs in the area.