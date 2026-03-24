Strategic Data Project at Harvard University (blog)
Strategic Data Project Fellow Navi Dhaliwal at the Research Institute at Dallas College needed to help his team answer a critical question: are our graduates earning enough to support themselves and their families? Through a mix of dashboards, longitudinal data and surveys, Dhaliwal brought critical new insights directly to leadership with real-time impacts on students.
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SheEO Lead-In (podcast)
The president of MiraCosta College highlights the California college’s success with a bachelor’s degree in biomanufacturing, which has accelerated career growth for local students. She also emphasizes the importance of collaboration locally among female leaders.
The Oaklandside
Merritt College and other community colleges get far less state funding than Universities of California or Cal States. Yet they’re powerful engines of economic mobility.
New Community College of Philadelphia program prepares students for careers supporting Navy in shipyards and beyond
CBS News
The Community College of Philadelphia this week celebrated the first graduating class of a program that trains students to build and repair Navy ships and vessels, including submarines like the U.S.S. Columbia.
U.S. News & World Report
In the rush to reform higher education, we risk misdiagnosing the role of accreditation.