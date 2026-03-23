Northwest Public Broadcasting

The biggest financial constraint in question is an estimated 1.5% cut in state funding, which would affect community and technical colleges across Washington this year. Other challenges include rising inflation, along with a simultaneous state-mandated cap on tuition increases; required cost-of-living salary bumps that the state has not fully funded; the loss of pandemic-era relief funding; and more of the college’s existing state funds coming in the form of restricted provisos, which limits where money can be used.