Northwest Public Broadcasting
The biggest financial constraint in question is an estimated 1.5% cut in state funding, which would affect community and technical colleges across Washington this year. Other challenges include rising inflation, along with a simultaneous state-mandated cap on tuition increases; required cost-of-living salary bumps that the state has not fully funded; the loss of pandemic-era relief funding; and more of the college’s existing state funds coming in the form of restricted provisos, which limits where money can be used.
Forbes
Three years ago, 8.2 million college students wanted internships but only 3.6 million were available and only 2.5 million were quality internships. That means for every student landing a quality internship, two were left out.
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Federal Newscast
New restrictions to the Army’s widely used Tuition Assistance Program aim to rein in the rising costs of this and other programs.
Kansas Reflector
The Kansas legislature’s bill repealing a law offering in-state tuition rates at public colleges or universities to students who immigrated to the United States and live in Kansas without proper documentation continues a bizarre journey through the political process.
Enrollment at NC community colleges surpasses pre-pandemic level, but labor market demand outpaces completion in Propel NC sectors
EdNC
That gap ties to the North Carolina Community College System’s top priority for the 2026 legislative short session: funding Propel NC, the system’s proposed funding model that would “align funding with labor-market data to support historic enrollment growth and high-demand industries.”
Politico Weekly Education
A federal advisory committee tasked with counseling the Education Department on which agencies deserve to be gatekeepers for federal financial aid will meet Tuesday and Wednesday.