EDU Ledger
Community colleges have an expanded role in our current chapter of workforce development. It includes connecting students with the stepping-stool that is experiential learning and career planning, writes DeRionne Pollard, president and CEO of the American Association of Community Colleges.
Vivek Ramaswamy said Ohio colleges, universities need to be consolidated: ‘We have too many of them’
Ohio Capital Journal
A spokesperson for the GOP gubernatorial candidate later stepped back on the comment, explaining Vivek Ramaswamy wants to “cut the bureaucracy that burdens them.”
American Institute for Boys and Men (blog)
Workforce Pell presents a timely opportunity to re-engage men in postsecondary education at a moment of historic disengagement.
Minding The Campus
Dual enrollment, the rise of online learning and a newfound respect for community colleges all seem to play a part.
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Community College Research Center (blog)
Findings from newly available data bolster prior evidence from research on purposeful dual-enrollment (DE) practices and effective transfer partnerships, which argue for better transfer advising based on institution and major-specific transfer maps for DE students and transfer-intending students at community colleges.
The Brian Lehrer Show/WNYC
Belinda Miles, president of Westchester Community College, talks about how the New York college is dealing with funding cuts from the Trump administration, and how they will affect college access for low-income students, and employers and the workforce.
Arkansas Money & Politics
As consumers continue to ponder the return on investment of a traditional four-year college education, Arkansas two-year colleges have heard the cry of high school graduates ready to hit the workforce right away.
AI boom is fueling demand for skilled trades — and demand for technicians, HVAC workers and electricians is soaring, with six-figure salaries to match
Fortune
The same firms culling workers are running into a roadblock with their AI ambitions: a severe shortage of skilled workers needed to build and maintain data centers. And the talent shortfall is in the hundreds of thousands.