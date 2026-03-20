Speaking of the Economy (A Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond podcast)
The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Stephanie Norris and Davy Sell discuss the latest results of the Richmond Fed’s Survey of Community College Outcomes.
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Legislation to expand the degree offerings of community colleges and eligibility criteria for the Iowa Tuition Grant Program were left out of consideration this week by the Iowa Senate Education Committee, potentially leaving them dead in the water for this legislative session.
University Business
Three months from retirement, President Daniel Corr’s final impression of Arizona Western College will be an institution that leads the state in enrollment growth and offers a preeminent workforce education program.