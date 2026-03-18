WTOP
Over a million veterans may now be eligible for education benefits they didn’t know they had, after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs withdrew its appeal in a case that challenged limits on education benefits for veterans who served continuously.
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Capitol News Illinois
In an executive order issued last week, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the formation of a working group that will review the state’s existing workforce development programs, consult with industry and labor groups as well as local economic development organizations, and recommend new higher education attainment goals.
Inside Higher Ed
We need federal leadership to build on short-term Pell Grants and expand rural middle-skills pathways.
Center for Law and Social Policy (blog)
Workers who face systemic barriers, wage suppression, and occupational segregation, particularly women and workers of color, all stand to benefit from apprenticeships. Yet these groups remain underrepresented.
Washington Post
Most web designers will be fine. Many secretaries won’t. Women largely hold the most vulnerable occupations. Look up your job to see how at risk it is.