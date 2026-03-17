Detroit Free Press
A new apprenticeship program aimed at addressing a shortage in Michigan’s early childhood education workforce launched last month, after a yearlong pilot resulted in success, enrolling around 200 participants in 2025.
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Stateline
Republican lawmakers in Florida, Louisiana, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming have introduced bills that would allow students, staff or visitors with concealed carry permits — and in some cases, without permits — to bring firearms onto public college campuses.
TribLive.com
Microbiology professor Francis Maxin has taught at Community College of Allegheny County since it opened its doors 60 years ago. He has no plans to retire anytime soon.
Inside Higher Ed
After having to turn away students who wanted to transfer from U.S. institutions to universities abroad, two longtime international recruiters set out to find a way to fill that gap.
University Business
Community college students have long faced metrics that shortchange them. A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond offers a clearer picture — and the findings are encouraging.