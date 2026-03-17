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By Daily Staff March 17, 2026    Print

Michigan apprenticeship helps early educators earn degrees, stay paid
Detroit Free Press
A new apprenticeship program aimed at addressing a shortage in Michigan’s early childhood education workforce launched last month, after a yearlong pilot resulted in success, enrolling around 200 participants in 2025.

State lawmakers push to expand laws allowing guns on college campuses
Stateline
Republican lawmakers in Florida, Louisiana, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming have introduced bills that would allow students, staff or visitors with concealed carry permits — and in some cases, without permits — to bring firearms onto public college campuses.

College of 2nd chances: Professor who has taught at CCAC since it opened reflects on 60-year tenure
TribLive.com
Microbiology professor Francis Maxin has taught at Community College of Allegheny County since it opened its doors 60 years ago. He has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Helping transfer students complete degrees abroad
Inside Higher Ed
After having to turn away students who wanted to transfer from U.S. institutions to universities abroad, two longtime international recruiters set out to find a way to fill that gap.

Community colleges are succeeding — just not in the way we’ve been measuring them
University Business
Community college students have long faced metrics that shortchange them. A new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond offers a clearer picture — and the findings are encouraging.

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Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
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