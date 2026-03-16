NPR

Caleb Moss’s workday starts early on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 a.m., when he reports to his post in tool and die at Virco Manufacturing under the guidance of a mentor. At 9:00 a.m., Moss heads to Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock, Arkansas, for a full day of instruction, beginning with math class and moving on to hands-on training on machines similar to those he uses on the job.