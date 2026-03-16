Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff March 16, 2026    Print

Desperate for skilled workers, a furniture maker looks to apprenticeships for relief
NPR
Caleb Moss’s workday starts early on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 a.m., when he reports to his post in tool and die at Virco Manufacturing under the guidance of a mentor. At 9:00 a.m., Moss heads to Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock, Arkansas, for a full day of instruction, beginning with math class and moving on to hands-on training on machines similar to those he uses on the job.

Lawmakers tried to kill California’s online community college. Now it’s growing rapidly
CalMatters
Calbright College, California’s free online community college, is growing rapidly, despite concerns about its effectiveness. Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes tripling its annual budget.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.