NPR
Caleb Moss’s workday starts early on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 a.m., when he reports to his post in tool and die at Virco Manufacturing under the guidance of a mentor. At 9:00 a.m., Moss heads to Pulaski Technical College in North Little Rock, Arkansas, for a full day of instruction, beginning with math class and moving on to hands-on training on machines similar to those he uses on the job.
CalMatters
Calbright College, California’s free online community college, is growing rapidly, despite concerns about its effectiveness. Gov. Gavin Newsom proposes tripling its annual budget.