WTOP
“Community colleges serve the majority of working adults, student parents and first-generation college students in the United States,” says Martha M. Parham, senior vice president of public relations at the American Association of Community Colleges.
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Forbes
A bipartisan commission is arguing that a disjointed federal approach to workforce development is no longer just a policy inconvenience, but a threat to economic competitiveness.
Wyoming News
The Wyoming Community College Commission has been evaluating the possibility of a tuition adjustment for several months in response to a combination of stepped budget reductions in prior years, rising inflation and recent declines in local revenue.
Spectrum News 1
Child care services at 11 State University of New York community colleges are being expanded to include evenings and weekends and create additional spots for infants and toddlers.
WDBJ
Ninety-two percent of contractors nationwide report difficulty filling open positions, according to the Associated General Contractors of America. Virginia Western Community College is among the institutions working to address the shortage.