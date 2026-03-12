Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The state’s 15 community colleges would get $277 million under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal, but are requesting $294 million. Traditionally, operating costs for these schools are supposed to be a three-way split between the state, local governments and students — but falling government appropriations means that, “students are bearing much of the burden of attending a community college,” says Tuesday Stanley, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.