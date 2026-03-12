The 74
To get even more high school students to participate, groups are asking the state to explore funding sources and take financial burden off districts.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
The state’s 15 community colleges would get $277 million under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s budget proposal, but are requesting $294 million. Traditionally, operating costs for these schools are supposed to be a three-way split between the state, local governments and students — but falling government appropriations means that, “students are bearing much of the burden of attending a community college,” says Tuesday Stanley, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.
Las Vegas Weekly
Under the Nevada State Board of Regents plan, tuition and fees will rise by 9% at community colleges over three academic years.
Spectrum News 1
“Everything we do is tied to our local communities. Whether that’s the need for workforce, the need for English language learning, GED HSED learning, or transfer programs,” says Fox Valley Technical College President Chris Matheny. “We work really hard to get those options available to our students right here in our communities.”
EDU Ledger
When Michael Gavin stepped away from the presidency of Delta College in Michigan at the start of this year, he described his transition less as a career move and more as an obligation.