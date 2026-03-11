The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Education Commission of the States (blog)
Early legislative activity points to states concentrating on five primary trends, according to the Education Commission of the States’ bill tracker, which monitors education legislation across all 50 states.
Washington Monthly
Many in higher education were hesitant to use data that provided insights into students’ post-graduation earnings. Why grief, acceptance and even enthusiasm will follow.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Students attending community colleges who are looking to continue their education at a four-year university are currently evaluating their options. That is one reason why Arkansas State University has a series of events planned in March and April to visit with students during A-State in a Day.
Washington Post
A group that represents many of the schools praised the administration’s plans to avoid holding for-profit schools to a higher standard.