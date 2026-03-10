Headlines

By Daily Staff March 10, 2026    Print

Budget leader proposes massive overhaul of Missouri higher education funding
Missouri Independent
State Rep. Dirk Deaton, chairman of the House Budget Committee, said he wants to overhaul state support for community colleges and universities by reallocating funding based on the number of full-time students on each campus.

Commentary: Career and technical education programs are igniting Main Street America
The Hill
If the government fails to recognize the importance of career and technical education programs and the legislation that supports them, the labor shortage will worsen and economic momentum will slow, writes Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), chair of the House Small Business Committee.

Central Ohio Technical College launches Promise program for free tuition
WSYX
College leaders said the initiative could benefit more than 500 students in Licking County alone when it launches with the summer semester on May 18.

Scholarships available for community college students interested in automotive manufacturing
WBRC
The Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association are offering $4,000 scholarships for students interested in the state’s automotive manufacturing industry.

Belk Center releases initial study of Boost, North Carolina’s replication of CUNY ASAP
EdNC
According to the report, many colleges leveraged customer relationship management tools to identify potentially eligible students and send them personalized recruitment contacts.

