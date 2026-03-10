Missouri Independent
State Rep. Dirk Deaton, chairman of the House Budget Committee, said he wants to overhaul state support for community colleges and universities by reallocating funding based on the number of full-time students on each campus.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
The Hill
If the government fails to recognize the importance of career and technical education programs and the legislation that supports them, the labor shortage will worsen and economic momentum will slow, writes Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), chair of the House Small Business Committee.
WSYX
College leaders said the initiative could benefit more than 500 students in Licking County alone when it launches with the summer semester on May 18.
WBRC
The Alabama Community College System and the Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association are offering $4,000 scholarships for students interested in the state’s automotive manufacturing industry.
EdNC
According to the report, many colleges leveraged customer relationship management tools to identify potentially eligible students and send them personalized recruitment contacts.