Jefferson Public Radio
More colleges are partnering with four-year institutions and other organizations in developing programs and pathways to serve a growing demand for career and technical education programs.
Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Walla Walla Community College leaders will consider proposed cuts to its Clarkston branch campus in an effort to shore up $4 million. Statewide funding changes to community and technical colleges have several colleges in Washington looking to trim spending.
Higher Ed Dive
Republican-led federal cuts and a shaky economy could set up competition for funds — and historically, higher education gets cut first in tough times.
Commentary: Building the data infrastructure for Workforce Pell: A roadmap for states and institutions
Strada Education Foundation (blog)
Early data-implementation decisions will have a long-term impact. If we get the data right from the start, we can build a system capable of learning, adapting, and improving — one that ensures short-term credentials truly lead to long-term opportunity.
Politico Weekly Education
The Trump administration’s battle against diversity programs is far from over. And the administration is now trying to wield the power of a federal agency that typically flies under the radar to win it.
DOGE tore down the Education Department’s research and statistical agency. Now some in the Trump administration are pushing to rebuild it
Hechinger Report
After a two-month delay, the Education Department last month released a 95-page report of recommendations to reform its Institute of Education Sciences.