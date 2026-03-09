Texas Public Radio
Local college presidents have announced a joint commitment to boosting the number of college graduates living in San Antonio. They’ve signed a pledge as part of a joint partnership with the economic development organization Greater SATX.
Evolllution
Credit for prior learning is a rich source of direct, empirical data on the competencies most valued in the workforce.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Chalkboard Colorado
A bill introduced last week by a group of Colorado lawmakers would begin the process to unite the state’s higher education department with numerous workforce development and labor programs.
KIWA Radio
Five of Iowa’s community colleges would be able to offer a limited number of four-year degrees if a bill that cleared the Iowa House this past week becomes law.
EdSource
After working more than 50 years in higher education, including stints as president of Los Angeles Mission College and Moreno Valley College, Monte Perez was enjoying retirement in 2024. That’s when he received a call from Francisco Rodriguez, then the chancellor of the Los Angeles Community College District.
EdSource
California teachers have slightly better morale than their peers in other states, but more of them are planning to leave the profession in the next decade, according to Education Week’s State of Teaching report.