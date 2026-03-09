Headlines

San Antonio college leaders pledge to ensure 45% of residents have college degrees by 2030
Texas Public Radio
Local college presidents have announced a joint commitment to boosting the number of college graduates living in San Antonio. They’ve signed a pledge as part of a joint partnership with the economic development organization Greater SATX.

Commentary: CPL: The secret ingredient to stacking short-term training into long-term success
Evolllution
Credit for prior learning is a rich source of direct, empirical data on the competencies most valued in the workforce.

Colorado bill would tee up merger of over 100 higher education and workforce programs
Chalkboard Colorado
A bill introduced last week by a group of Colorado lawmakers would begin the process to unite the state’s higher education department with numerous workforce development and labor programs.

Bill would set up pilot program for four-year degrees at Five community colleges
KIWA Radio
Five of Iowa’s community colleges would be able to offer a limited number of four-year degrees if a bill that cleared the Iowa House this past week becomes law.

Why this college president came out of retirement to help East Los Angeles navigate the Trump era
EdSource
After working more than 50 years in higher education, including stints as president of Los Angeles Mission College and Moreno Valley College, Monte Perez was enjoying retirement in 2024. That’s when he received a call from Francisco Rodriguez, then the chancellor of the Los Angeles Community College District.

Survey reveals almost 50% of California teachers may quit teaching soon
EdSource
California teachers have slightly better morale than their peers in other states, but more of them are planning to leave the profession in the next decade, according to Education Week’s State of Teaching report.

