March 5, 2026

Tennessee lawmakers consider two-year pathway to address teacher shortages
WKRN
Tennessee could soon become the first state in the nation to offer an associate degree pathway for aspiring teachers, under a proposal lawmakers claim aims to ease shortages in some school districts.

Trump wants to reach 1M apprenticeships. Arkansas is jumpstarting the effort
NPR
President Trump wants to see a boom in apprenticeships — a million more in the next few years. The Labor Department has asked Arkansas to lead the way.

Student nutrition and school meals a new focus for nation’s governors in 2026
The 74
In their 2026 State-of-the-State addresses, 22 governors discussed higher education priorities, largely centered on financial aid and affordability, with 15 governors highlighting workforce development initiatives and the importance of aligning career and technical education with the demands of a dynamic job market.

Commentary: Washington must reinvest in community colleges like Peninsula College
Sequim Gazette
The cost of operating a modern, student-ready community college continues to rise, while state funding has not kept up.

Commentary: New fed study: AI is squeezing the ‘skills commons’
American Enterprise Institute (blog)
A new analysis from the Dallas Fed’s J. Scott Davis offers some of the clearest labor market evidence yet on how AI is reshaping work with serious implications for younger workers.

CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
