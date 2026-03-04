Iowa Capital Dispatch
Representatives from Iowa’s community colleges and their business partners gathered in the Iowa Capitol this week to showcase their unique programs and partnerships to lawmakers, with some hoping to convince the legislature to not eliminate a state program responsible for collaboration between business and education.
Statehouse News Bureau
The national education nonprofit Achieving the Dream wants to shorten the typical 16-week college semester. It has selected five community colleges in Ohio to pilot eight-week academic terms, or “mini-mesters.”
Commentary: What the Education Department’s Reimagining IES report recommends for federal postsecondary data collections
Institute for Higher Education Policy
While thorough and well-reasoned, a new Education Department report on reimagining the Institute of Education Sciences (IES) stops short of addressing critical reform areas, including how IES can strengthen field engagement and renew staff capacity to do its vital work.