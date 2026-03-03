The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.
Jobs That Work (blog)
A pretty good bipartisan bill has the potential to expand a great hiring strategy that the Trump administration has aimed at fighting, for some reason. But it could inadvertently affect associate degrees.
Nearly 4 in 10 N.C. high school graduates now earning college credit — and the numbers keep climbing
NC Community Colleges (blog)
New data from the State Board of Community Colleges reveals that 38% of the 2024–2025 graduating class enrolled in at least one dual-enrollment course — an increase of 4,617 students over the previous year. The volume of coursework also surged, with students enrolling in 257,343 credit-level college courses, a 16% jump from the prior year.
Idaho Education News
Idaho’s legislative budget-writers have reversed spending cuts for community colleges and career-technical programs. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this week narrowly voted to put almost $1.4 million back into the community college budgets for next year.
CBS 2 Iowa
Community colleges are asking state lawmakers to expand access to the Last Dollar Scholarship that is available to students seeking high-demand jobs. They claim they’re not able to give out all the money they have due to eligibility restrictions. They’re also hoping to receive an extra $12 million in state aid.