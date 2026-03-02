Commentary: The causal effects of Federal Work-Study offers on college enrollment and program participation
Community College Research Center (blog)
Receiving a Federal Work-Study (FWS) offer before the start of the school year increases FWS participation by 27 percentage points – a substantial and statistically significant effect, but far from complete take-up.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Area Technical College sees dual enrollment as one of the most effective tools available for its workforce preparation strategy.
Arizona Daily Sun
About half the students in the first class were employees of Northern Arizona Healthcare, which sponsored their participation in the fast-track program by covering tuition and textbooks and continued to pay their usual salaries during the three weeks they were in class full-time.
Pharos-Tribune
Through this new initiative, Ivy Tech and its partners are working to increase the number of registered behavioral technicians, who are frontline behavioral health workers that support individuals — especially children — with autism and other developmental or behavioral challenges.
Excelencia in Education (blog)
How Long Beach City College’s commitment to Latino student success strengthens higher education for all.