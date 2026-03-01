Workforce Pell Watch
A look at how state definitions could shape Workforce Pell program approval, student success and accountability.
Magnolia Tribune
A bill proposing that all Mississippi universities and colleges provide financial literacy to their students, SB 2344, and a separate bill that would have created a performance-based funding model, SB 2523, are no longer working their way through the state legislature.
Washington Monthly
One does not become successful or proficient in any endeavor or profession (including STEM fields) without a solid grounding in critical thinking skills, which a liberal arts education provides.
Hechinger Report
Professors in English, fine arts, paralegal studies and more infuse climate change lessons into their curriculum.
ROI-NJ
Enrolling in New Jersey’s 18 community colleges leads to increased earnings of graduates and contributes $12.8 billion annually to the state’s economy, supporting more than 135,000 jobs, according to a new independent economic impact analysis.