Funding roundup

The Brunswick Community College (BCC) men’s basketball program celebrated a milestone night recently. Not only did the team on the court, but longtime supporters Joe and Moe Stanley announced the success of a new $80,000 fundraising effort.

The Stanley brothers, who own Joe and Moe’s Automotive, presented their latest contribution to the Foundation of Brunswick Community College. This pushes their total support of the program to $343,000, which has helped to provide critical resources that allow student-athletes at the North Carolina college to grow academically, athletically and personally while representing BCC.

“What Joe and Moe have built here goes far beyond financial contributions,” said BCC President Gene Smith. “Their dedication to these student-athletes transforms lives and elevates our entire program.”

Each year, the Stanley brothers lead a focused fundraising effort that brings together community members, business partners and basketball supporters from across the region, the college said. Beginning in mid-December, the brothers rallied nearly 400 donors in just a month and a half.

To honor the duo, BCC officially dedicated the Joe & Moe Stanley and Community Basketball Locker Room. The upgraded space represents the collective generosity of hundreds of donors and provides student-athletes with a welcoming, team-centered environment.

Michigan

Bay Mills Community College (BMCC) has received a $10,000 investment from the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians to enhance cultural activities that support Anishnaabeg identity, community connection and student success across the region.

The investment represents a “collaborative effort between two tribal institutions committed to creating opportunities to gather, learn and celebrate Anishnaabeg culture while strengthening educational pathways for Native students,” according to a college press release.

Since 2000, BMCC has served more than 2,000 Sault Tribe members. Nearly 500 of those students have earned at least one credential. Since fall 2020 alone, 654 Sault Tribe members have enrolled, with 184 earning credentials in just five years.

Currently, 232 Sault Tribe members are enrolled at BMCC, representing nearly one quarter of the student body.

“Sault Tribe’s investment reinforces something we see every day,” said Candice LeBlanc, former director of institutional advancement at BMCC. “When students are supported as whole people and feel connected to their culture, they are more confident, more engaged, and more likely to succeed. This partnership helps ensure our students do not have to choose between education and identity.”

Mississippi

Coahoma Community College and Hinds Community College-Utica Campus were two of the seven Mississippi Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to receive $2,500 scholarship donations from the Ladies of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. during the organization’s recent State Cluster conference.

“Investments in scholarships not only open doors to opportunity but also strengthen our ability to serve students who are determined to succeed despite financial challenges,” said Larry Webster, dean of career and technical education at Coahoma Community College.

New York

A California company has pledged to donate lab services worth $6,000 to the Finger Lakes Community College viticulture and wine technology program.

ETS Laboratories will offer in-kind analytical services worth up to $2,000 per year for three years. The company will test student-made wine at various points in the fermentation process. Winemakers test for a variety of compounds, for example, the types and levels of acids.

The donation of analytical services allows students to work with industry-standard data. They will get experience in interpreting data, making winemaking decisions based on lab results and understanding the chemistry that underpins high-quality wine production.

“Our students will now be able to take a deeper dive into wine chemistry when comparing fermentation and processing techniques,” said associate professor Paul Brock. “This will undoubtedly result in a higher level of understanding of how the winemaking process affects the final product.”

Texas

To help meet the demand for certified teachers, the Houston Endowment has awarded Houston City College (HCC) a $400,000, two-year grant to strengthen its Education Professions Center of Excellence (COE).

The Education Professions COE serves as a talent development hub for first-generation college students, paraprofessionals, career changers and other nontraditional learners. Through associate degrees, stackable credentials, alternative certification and apprenticeship-based models, HCC provides affordable entry routes into the teaching profession.

“By investing in people, partnerships and student success, we are helping ensure Houston classrooms are led by certified, well-prepared teachers who reflect and understand the communities they serve,” said HCC Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher.

The funds will go towards supporting a full-time success coach for education professions students, as well as a comprehensive graduate-tracking database to monitor student progress through transfer, bachelor’s degree completion and entry into the teaching workforce.

Virginia

Rappahannock Community College (RCC) and Richmond County have received a $208,215 state grant from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to support the installation of a backup generator at the college’s new health sciences building, which will serve as a warming shelter during emergencies.

The Shelter Upgrade Assistance Fund provides matching funds to help install, maintain or repair infrastructure related to backup energy generation for emergency shelters and to improve the structural integrity of shelter facilities.

“This investment strengthens both our campus infrastructure and our commitment to the communities we serve,” said RCC President Shannon Kennedy.

RCC’s new building, to be completed in 2027, will house programs that prepare students for in-demand healthcare careers and play a vital role in workforce development across RCC’s service region.

Wisconsin

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), announced $250,000 in commercial driver training grants to nine organizations in the state – including six community and technical colleges.

The funding will support organizations that offer training for people to obtain their commercial driver’s license (CDL) with the goal of bolstering Wisconsin’s driving workforce, such as school bus drivers, truck drivers, delivery drivers and more. This round of grant awards will help 190 trainees obtain a CDL.

Chippewa Valley, Northcentral and Northwood technical colleges all received $30,000 grants. Fox Valley Technical College was awarded nearly $29,000 and Lakeshore Technical College received nearly $25,000.

* * *

About $3.2 million is going to Northcentral Technical College to support the North Central Wisconsin Firefighter/Paramedic Apprenticeship Program. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) requested the federal funding, which was included in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026.

The new apprenticeship program will expand career pathways through education and hands-on training, preparing individuals for careers in public safety. The 18-month program will immerse apprentices in the full scope of firefighter/paramedic work, while allowing them to earn a wage and complete their education. Each cohort will include nine apprentices.

Federal funding will support curriculum enhancements, program promotion, instruction and training costs, uniforms and safety gear, training equipment, program development and apprentice wages.