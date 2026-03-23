Digital accessibility: More than a regulatory obligation

How are you reading this article right now? Scrolling down a webpage? Flipping through a digital PDF? Maybe you’re listening to the computer read it for you? The way each person interacts with the digital world can be different depending on individual needs and preferences.

Public institutions with more than 50,000 individuals in their service areas must meet Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 AA accessibility standards by April 24, 2026, based on updated Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) rules. These standards define what it means for digital content to be compatible across devices and easy to perceive, operate and understand.

While these deadlines are critical for institutional compliance, the work of accessibility goes far beyond regulatory compliance. It is key to access, education and reputation.

“This April deadline is a moment to refocus efforts,” said Shaun Hoppel, accessibility architect at Anne Arundel Community College (Anne Arundel) in Maryland. “We’re doing this for a very human-centered reason. There are students who haven’t even come through our pipeline yet that will benefit from the work we’re doing today.”

Why it’s important

Whether someone is hard of hearing or uses a screen reader, keyboard or any other adaptive technique or device, that person should be able to navigate a college’s website, courses, social media, videos, handouts and software. Those are communication materials, and good communication and good design go hand in hand with user experience and accessibility. And, for a college’s accessibility efforts to succeed, the conversation needs to go beyond disability services and accommodations, said Richard Kralevich, vice president of information and instructional technology at Anne Arundel.

“Digital accessibility touches nearly every aspect of our institution,” he said, adding that colleges should instead focus “on designing curriculum, refining services, leveraging technology and collaborating to adopt solutions that strengthen the performance of all students and truly reach and teach everyone.”

To “reach and teach everyone” means accessibility must play a part in the classroom, too. According to the American Association of Community Colleges’ Fast Facts 2026, 23% of community college students reported having a disability, but many more with disabilities do not identify as such.

“There are so many students who are impacted by the work that faculty are doing right now that will never say anything,” said Megan Myers, Anne Arundel’s dean of distance education. “They might just say, ‘That page was easy to read.’ And they’re not going to think that’s an accessibility thing.”

Creators and advocates

To build a strong academic foundation in accessibility, Anne Arundel developed the Accessibility Fellows program to equip faculty and instructional staff with the knowledge and resources to make meaningful change. Instructors model the creation of accessible course materials and serve as advocates for accessibility initiatives. Melissa Hawkins, instructional specialist in the Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism (HCAT) Institute, was one of the first to join.

“When you’re working in accessibility, you start to see holes because you’re analyzing everything that we’re putting out there to students, and we want our curriculum to be top tier,” she said. “Our pastry program is now so much better because it’s better structured for everybody regardless of whether or not they need an accommodation.”

Student success feeds into a college’s reputation. By leading in accessibility, colleges prove their commitment to students and build trust within the community. With a single standard set by WCAG, colleges also can collaborate, take what each learns and share that knowledge to improve the industry.

Understanding the importance of accessibility is the first step, and implementation requires a culture and leadership that values diversity.

Myers recommends college administrators use a maturity model to conduct an honest evaluation of the college’s compliance. However, all faculty and staff should work to make their classes and content accessible.

One manageable approach is to focus on things as they are created.

“If every new thing at the college is made completely accessible, you will make a huge amount of progress just with that one strategy,” Myers said.

Six recommendations

Officials from Anne Arundel Community College share these suggestions to move from intention to action:

Presidents should issue a formal directive to show the college’s commitment and reaffirm that it values accessibility.

Find your champions. They may be faculty, disability support services, web managers or others familiar with accessibility requirements. Empower them to share knowledge with others and solve problems together.

Outside of the college, it may be worth investing in an expert review. External experts provide credibility and may be more knowledgeable about accelerating the transition.

Make training a priority. Take advantage of the free webinars, videos and conferences available.

Practice using the tools people with disabilities use.

Keep track of progress to see the work you’ve done, to document your efforts and to boost morale.

While the upcoming compliance deadline is important, it should not overshadow the real purpose of this work: to create digital environments where everyone can fully participate.

“Ensuring our courses are accessible reflects a long-term commitment to our students and their learning experience,” Myers said. “It requires dedication, continuous improvement and, most importantly, care for the people we serve.”