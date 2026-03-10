A quick look at key community college stats

iStock

By Daily Staff March 10, 2026    Print

The number of credentials awarded at community colleges in 2023-24 increased by more than 90,000 from the prior year, according to the just-released Fast Facts 2026 from the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

Source: American Association of Community Colleges, “Fast Facts 2026.”

Based on AACC analysis of federal data, awarded certificates saw the biggest jump, increasing 11% (or 77,645) from 628,838 to 706,483. Awarded degrees rose nearly 2% (13,253), from 800,958 to 814,211, according to a comparison of the 2025 and 2026 Fast Facts. The number of awarded community college baccalaureates dipped 1% (286) from 22,104 to 21,818.

The median full-time earnings for students with an associate degree were $57,148 in 2025, up from $55,016 in 2023, according to the analysis.

While the average and median ages of community college students stayed at 27 and 23, respectively (dual-enrolled students were not included in these averages), the percentage of students younger than 22 increased by 3 percentage points to 60%, while the percentage of students ages 22 to 39 decreased by 3 percentage points to 32%.

The percent of full-year, unduplicated headcount students at community college who are high school students increased from 20.4% in 2024-25 to 22% in 2023-24, according to the analysis.

Looking at student demographics, the percentage of students enrolled in credit programs dipped from 42% to 40% for White students, while it increased for Hispanic and Black students, from 28% to 29%, and from 12% to 13%, respectively.

In terms of funding, state and local governments and tuition comprise the bulk of community colleges’ revenue sources. The percentage coming from states increased from 34.4% in 2022-23 to 36.2% in 2023-24, according to the analysis. The portion from local government (22.0%) and tuition (20.7%) stayed relatively the same, while the percentage coming from the federal government dropped from 14.7% to 10.9%. The portion coming from other sources increased from 8.3% to 10.1%.

SHARE SHARE Share PIN

About the Author

Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.
The owner of this website has made a commitment to accessibility and inclusion, please report any problems that you encounter using the contact form on this website. This site uses the WP ADA Compliance Check plugin to enhance accessibility.