When 1+1 = 0.5

We like to think teamwork is additive: Two people working together should produce more than they could alone. In practice, that’s not always the case. Sometimes, no matter how talented or committed the individuals are, differences in how people process information or approach tasks can make the sum of their efforts feel smaller than they should. In my experience, it can feel more like 1 + 1 = 0.5.

Over the years, I’ve noticed a recurring pattern in teams: People genuinely want to do the right thing, but misunderstandings about respect and priorities slowly erode collaboration. It’s not about skill or dedication; it’s about relational alignment, the often-invisible glue that keeps teams functioning.

I’ve written about this in my research on teamwork, emphasizing that respect is the foundation of collaboration. Respect is not just about being polite or admiring someone’s ambitious goals; it also means honoring routines, boundaries and shared responsibilities. Without it, even the most visionary efforts can stumble.

When vision overshadows routine

One common challenge arises when a team member’s “big vision” overshadows the basics. For instance, someone might be deeply committed to advancing student learning with AI or leading a high-tech project. Yet if routine tasks — updating records, answering reference questions or keeping colleagues informed — are neglected, the larger goals cannot succeed.

When colleagues try to correct small mistakes, the individual may feel their vision is underappreciated and complain that only minor issues are being addressed. They may frame it as a lack of respect for their ambition, overlooking the fact that routine work is the foundation for any larger initiative. In other words, you cannot reliably execute the “big job” if the basics are inconsistent.

This isn’t about nitpicking; it’s about balance. Respect in a team means valuing both the visionary and the everyday work that supports it. Daily responsibilities are the foundation of professional services, they are the small, often invisible actions that make collaboration and quality work possible.

In a library or educational context, these actions might include greeting a patron with a smile, standing to assist someone as they approach, guiding them to the right buildings or answering routine questions thoroughly. Each may seem minor, but collectively they establish trust, reliability and the professional standard upon which larger initiatives depend. Without consistent attention to these fundamentals, even the most ambitious projects struggle to succeed.

Respecting processes and boundaries

Another source of tension occurs when team members put their own convenience or preferences ahead of shared responsibilities. For instance, someone might refuse to learn new tools or adopt practices the team has researched and discussed, insisting on doing things their way. When they escalate concerns to higher management or share incomplete information with others, it erodes trust and makes collaboration difficult.

Such behavior reflects a lack of vision for the team’s collective goals and a lack of respect for colleagues’ roles and leadership, creating friction that hinders the group’s ability to function effectively.

Small actions can have outsized effects, especially when they reflect a disregard for routine responsibilities, shared processes or colleagues’ time. Refusing to adopt new tools, neglecting basic tasks, miscommunicating or prioritizing personal convenience over team needs may seem minor on their own. But collectively, these behaviors damage trust, disrupt workflows and weaken the foundation of collaboration.

These subtle, repeated lapses in respect and alignment are often the real reason 1 + 1 fails to add up. Challenges like these rarely exist in isolation — they combine to create persistent friction that diminishes overall team performance.

Leading through different working styles

Teams can recover, but they take deliberate attention to relational dynamics. A key part of this work is recognizing that team members vary widely in how they process information, adapt to change or manage complexity. Some colleagues may need more time, structure or repetition to fully understand expectations or integrate new practices into their routines. This is not a deficit — it is simply a difference in working style and readiness.

But these differences do require leaders to adjust such as breaking tasks into clearer steps, reinforcing expectations through consistent follow-up, and ensuring that communication is both explicit and accessible. When a team struggles with alignment, leaders often hold more cognitive and emotional load — anticipating gaps, re-explaining procedures or interpreting broader goals into manageable actions.

While this additional labor can be demanding, it becomes essential for moving the team forward. Effective leadership, in these cases, means recognizing where support is needed and providing it without lowering standards or losing sight of collective goals.

The slow work of culture change

The lesson is simple but often overlooked: Respect matters more than talent alone. Teams don’t fail because individuals lack ability; they fail when people misinterpret respect or undervalue routine work. Leaders can’t assume that skill automatically translates to collaboration. Instead, they must cultivate an environment where respect for both daily responsibilities and long-term vision is clear, visible and reinforced.

It also requires patience. Culture shifts slowly. Even small improvements in communication, accountability or boundary-setting can produce meaningful changes over time. Leaders must focus less on punishing errors or asserting authority, and more on fostering alignment and mutual understanding.

Effective teamwork is not a math problem; it’s a social and organizational one. The “sum” of any team is determined not just by talent or ambition, but by the quality of relationships and the shared respect that sustains them.

Teams can be brilliant, capable and deeply committed — and still underperform. The culprit is often not skill or effort, but misalignment in how respect is understood and enacted. By valuing routine responsibilities as much as big ideas, acknowledging boundaries and processes and reinforcing relational trust, leaders can move their teams toward true collaboration.

In practice, that means paying attention to the small daily actions, the habitual communication, and the consistent consideration of colleagues’ time and responsibilities. When these relational foundations are rebuilt, the sum of a team’s efforts can exceed the parts — finally letting 1 + 1 feel like 2 or even more.