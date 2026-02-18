Welcome to the AACC iHub

The American Association of Community Colleges has launched a new communication tool for its members to have robust discussions about issues that affect their colleges, share ideas and more.

Employees of AACC-member colleges can now log into the AACC iHub and connect with colleagues from other colleges working on similar projects, strategies and challenges. The site offers a general discussion site but also includes various “communities” for conversations on specific topics, ranging from issues affecting rural community colleges, to campus technology, enrollment and transfer, federal and state policies and more.

The site also lists upcoming AACC events and allows colleges to send updates regarding their institutional information in the AACC member directory. Speaking of the directory, users can search it in iHub and directly connect with colleagues from other colleges.

“The AACC iHub allows you to share your challenges and successes and to get help from – and provide help to – others tackling similar issues. We also hope the iHub will become a repository of resources to support your work,” said Martha Parham, AACC’s senior vice president for public relations.

Once you’ve created your account on the site, go to “Browse” and click on the “Getting Started Guide” to help you set up your profile and launch you into a new way to network with colleagues and AACC.

Have a question? Email ihub@aacc.nche.edu