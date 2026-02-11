Snapshots: The National Legislative Summit edition

Photos from community college leaders’ visits with members of Congress during this week’s Community College National Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C. The annual event is run by the Association of Community College Trustees with the American Association of Community Colleges.

Russell Lowery-Hart, chancellor of Austin Community College, and the college’s trustees advocated for public two-year colleges with congressional lawmakers from Texas. (Photo: Russell Lowery-Hart)

Kellogg Community College President Paul Watson II (left), with a delegation of community college leaders, met with Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Michigan) (center right), chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee. (Photo: Kellogg Community College)

Paul Carlsen, president of Lakeshore College, chats with Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin), a member of the House Education and Workforce Committee. (Photo: Lakeshore College)

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Massachusetts) (far left) chats with Northern Essex Community College President Lane Glenn (far right) and the college’s team of trustees. The group also met with Sen. Ed Markey (D-Massachusetts) and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Massachusetts). (Photo: Northern Essex Community College)

David Doré (left), chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, was part of a delegation of Virginia community college leaders who met with Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia), a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. (Photo: John Rainone, president/Mountain Gateway Community College)

Sunita “Sunny” Cooke (center right), president of MiraCosta College, and the college’s representatives sported Miracosta pride when they met with lawmakers from California, including Democratic Reps. Mike Levin (in photo), Scott Peters, Sarah Jacobs and Juan Vargas. (Photo: MiraCosta College)

Ohio community college leaders met with Sens. Jon Husted (R-Ohio)(in photo) and Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) and Rep. Michael Rulli (R-Ohio) to convey their thoughts on workforce development, technician training and early adoption of AI. (Photo: Ohio Association of Community Colleges)

Sunem Beaton-Garcia (center right), president of Chippewa Valley Technical College, takes a photo with Rep. Derrick Francis Van Orden (R-Wisconsin) during her college’s delegation visit with congressional leaders. (Photo: Chippewa Valley Technical College)