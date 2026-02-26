Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki February 26, 2026 Print Photos from institutional members of the American Association of Community Colleges. College of DuPage President Muddassir Siddiqi (at podium) welcomes Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) (far right) and Rep. Sean Casten (D-Illinois) (left of Siddiqi) to the college to announce a $4 million federal grant to support its aviation management and unmanned aircraft systems programs. (Photo: COD) Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California) this month stopped at Allan Hancock College during his tour of the Central Coast to meet students and visit the college’s MESA/STEM Center to see firsthand how federal Hispanic-Serving Institutions STEM grants help the community. (Photo: AHC) President Cheryl Lesser (right of center), president of Great Bay Community College, and other college officials welcome Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-New Hampshire) (center) for a tour of the New Hampshire college’s new welding lab opening next month on the Portsmouth campus. (Photo: GBCC) Luis Pedraja (center), president of Quinsigamond Community College (Massachusetts), and college representatives welcome to campus Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll (in orange) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts) (on right of Pedraja) for a discussion about public investment to support students. (Photo: QCC) Members of Colorado’s Board for Community Colleges and Occupational Education visited Front Range Community College’s Ranum Innovation Campus, where they heard from faculty and students and sampled a few its training programs. (Photo: FRCC) A student delegation from Eastern Shore Community College (Virginia) walks with David Doré, chancellor of Virginia’s Community College System, to the state Senate chamber on Community College Student Advocacy Day. (Photo: ESCC) Central Carolina Community College (CCCC) in North Carolina recently held its first-ever “CTE Grand Prix,” which paired high school career and technical education students with CCCC’s automotive restoration program. Students learned teamwork, engineering, problem-solving and hands-on skills and gained exposure to the college. (Photo: CCCC) Jackson College this month opened its new Applied Technology Center at its Central campus. Among its more unique features are two program “bay” areas, one with an extra-tall roof to accommodate indoor utility poles. An outdoor training area supported a variety of utility work, including burying cables and operating a bucket truck. (Photo: Jackson College) Orbitalum recently held an orbital welding demonstration at Mountain Gateway Community College for students and staff. The Virginia college will hold its first new orbital welding program this summer. (Photo: MGCC)